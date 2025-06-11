Celebrate Dog Dads at Toby Carvery, Huddersfield on Sat 14th June!
Taking place on Saturday 14th June from 12pm to 3pm, this special event is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself – and your furry best friend – to a paw-some afternoon!
Fay Gibbons, Marketing & Communications Officer, says:
"We love giving pet parents a chance to celebrate the special bond they share with their dogs, and this light-hearted event is the perfect way to do just that. Plus, who can resist a roast dinner with your pup by your side?"
Here’s what’s happening on the day:
- Professional dog portraits by local pet photographer Huddersfield Photogwoofy
- Stalls, games and treats for both humans and hounds
- Delicious meals available to book directly with Toby Carvery
- Gifts and goodies to spoil your dog (or yourself!)
This is a relaxed and dog-friendly afternoon where you can enjoy a bite to eat, take home a lovely keepsake photo, and browse a selection of local gifts and treats. Whether you're a proud dog dad or just looking for a fun outing with your pooch, everyone is welcome!
To dine on the day, please book your table directly with Toby Carvery Huddersfield.
No need to book to attend the stalls and photo fun – just come along and join in!
All funds raised on the day will go towards the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch, helping to care for and rehome animals in need across the region.
To learn more, visit:
📅 Facebook Event: Click here
The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is a self-funded, independent branch of the National RSPCA. They rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome hundreds of animals each year, relying on local support and fundraising events like this one to keep their doors open.