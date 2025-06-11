Celebrate Dog Dads at Toby Carvery, Huddersfield on Sat 14th June!

The RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch is excited to be returning to Toby Carvery Huddersfield for a fun-filled celebration dedicated to all the amazing Dog Dads out there!

Taking place on Saturday 14th June from 12pm to 3pm, this special event is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself – and your furry best friend – to a paw-some afternoon!

Fay Gibbons, Marketing & Communications Officer, says:

"We love giving pet parents a chance to celebrate the special bond they share with their dogs, and this light-hearted event is the perfect way to do just that. Plus, who can resist a roast dinner with your pup by your side?"

Dogs enjoy their dinner at previous Toby Carvery & RSPCA event

Here’s what’s happening on the day:

Professional dog portraits by local pet photographer Huddersfield Photogwoofy

Stalls, games and treats for both humans and hounds

Delicious meals available to book directly with Toby Carvery

Gifts and goodies to spoil your dog (or yourself!)

This is a relaxed and dog-friendly afternoon where you can enjoy a bite to eat, take home a lovely keepsake photo, and browse a selection of local gifts and treats. Whether you're a proud dog dad or just looking for a fun outing with your pooch, everyone is welcome!

To dine on the day, please book your table directly with Toby Carvery Huddersfield.

Celebrate Father's Day on Sat 14th June

No need to book to attend the stalls and photo fun – just come along and join in!

All funds raised on the day will go towards the RSPCA Halifax, Huddersfield, Bradford & District Branch, helping to care for and rehome animals in need across the region.

To learn more, visit:

