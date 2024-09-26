Celebrate the True Gift of Christmas at Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated

Since ‘The Angels are Coming’ five years ago, nearly 50,000 people have visited Sheffield city centre to to start their Christmas celebrations with Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated, an incredible multi-sensory sound and light experience. This year, the world premiere of ‘The Gift’ will bring to life the story of God’s greatest gift to us all, across the ancient walls of Sheffield Cathedral.

Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated: ‘The Gift’ will be the Cathedral’s fifth son-et-lumiere, a remarkable artistic display which will light up the historic building inside and out between 3 and 7 December. A visit to Sheffield Cathedral to see the illuminations has quickly become a festive family tradition for thousands of people across Sheffield, South Yorkshire and further-a-field.

“We had a magnificent evening and loved the whole experience. It was emotional and very Christmassy with the music. This was our third visit. We’ve loved every one!” said one excitied visitor to last year's Sheffield Cathedral Illuminated.

“The Christmas Light Show at Sheffield Cathedral is a great way to kick off the Christmas season.” says Abi Thompson, Dean of Sheffield. “People come from far and wide and the place is lit up in the most spectacular way. It’s amazing how visitors can experience both peace and excitement all at the same time and so many tell us how they leave at the end of the evening feeling uplifted. This is a precious time of year, and we love to share the joy of Christmas with all the thousands of people who come.”

An image of the Blessed Virgin Mary and child lights up the Cathedral's high altar

As in previous years the event is being supported by Utilita Energy Hub: “From our vantage point we see all the good things the Cathedral does for the community. Our charity, Utilita Giving is community focussed so supporting the Cathedral to make the lightshow more affordable makes sense to us. We are here to help.” commented Faye Wilby.

The award-winning Luxmuralis will once again be the expert team to bring the show to the Cathedral.

“We are delighted to return to Sheffield and the continuation of our partnership with the Cathedral” says Peter Walker, artistic director. “The Christmas light installation has become a tradition for many in the area and it is always fantastic to see people of all ages visiting to experience the Cathedral adorned inside and out with light art and beautiful music. It is also fantastic to be able to premiere “The Gift” in the city this year.”

