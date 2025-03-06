Celebrated Irish traditional band visit Yorkshire

From Rio De Jannero to Glastonbury and the Great Wall of China, Irish traditional band Dervish have played everywhere a band can play, and now they perform in Yorkshire once again at Silsden Town Hall.

Described as “an icon of Irish music” by the BBC, who awarded them a lifetime achievement award in 2019, Dervish are unmissable.

Hailing from Sligo in the west of Ireland, Dervish capture the raw windswept spirit of the Wild Atlantic Way. Each note of their music captures the beauty and fragility of Ireland’s unique, unspoiled natural landscape, taking audiences on a journey through the history of their homeland with lyrics just as powerful.

Fronted by the renowned Cathy Jordan, whose voice has become synonymous with Irish folk, Dervish’s live performances are legendary, combining high-energy jigs and haunting ballads with the storytelling that’s at the heart of Irish tradition.

Dervish will perform at Silsden Town Hall in West Yorkshire on Friday 25th April 2025.

Their sets are a thrilling mix of tunes that range from the lightning-fast to the deeply soulful, all played with the "note-perfect accuracy" (Irish Voice, New York) that has made them a favourite across continents. From sell-out shows across the US to their milestone performance at Rock in Rio in front of 250,000 people, Dervish continue to mesmerise audiences worldwide. On Friday, April 25, Dervish will visit Yorkshire to perform at Silsden Town Hall.

They accompanied the Irish President on state visits to Latvia and Lithuania and Prime Minister of Ireland on a trade mission to China as Cultural Ambassadors taking time out to play an impromptu session on the Great Wall of China. Dervish have a line-up which includes some of Ireland’s finest traditional musicians, fronted by one of the country’s best-known singers, Cathy Jordan.

The Guardian newspaper commented: “Dervish are simply brilliant... they carry Irish history with them.” Dervish are long-established as one of the biggest names in Irish music internationally. They’re renowned for live performances, which match dazzling sets of tunes with stunning interpretations of traditional songs. Their studio and live albums – 13 to date – make up one of the outstanding catalogues in Irish music.

They are regular visitors to the US, performing sell-out shows from coast to coast. However, their fan base stretches across several continents, including Europe, Asia, and South America. They were the first Irish band to play the world’s biggest music festival, Rock in Rio, performing to an estimated 250,000 people.

Dervish, Irish traditional band.

Over the years they’ve been on the same bill as artists such as James Brown, Neil Young, Sting and even Iron Maiden! In 2018 Dervish are still busy touring internationally and still making plans. The band are excited about signing for the renowned US roots label Rounder Records and will be releasing their first album on the label in 2018 featuring guest appearances by artists including Vince Gill, Steve Earl, David Gray and many others.

Speaking to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ recently, Cathy Jordan said: "With my bandmates in Dervish, I have been very lucky and fortunate to be able to carve out a solid and rewarding career in the music industry for the past 36 years where I have many great friends. We have done everything a band can do, performed at all the great festivals, including three times at Glastonbury.

"We were made Free People of our native Sligo in 2004 and we were awarded a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. I am passionate about Irish Traditional music and feel it’s one of Ireland’s greatest natural resources, that gives a great image internationally to Ireland and it’s something that brings people together.”

In 2007, Dervish really made true of their promise to represent Irish music on the world stage, competing at the Eurovision Song Contest in Belgrade with “They Can’t Stop the Spring” – a powerful song against oppression, and for a united Europe. This is a true example of the heart and history present in all of their lyrics.

See Dervish in Concert at Silsden Town Hall

Dervish will perform at Silsden Town Hall on Friday, April 25,tickets can be purchased at: silsden.live/event-details/dervish

A leading rural arts and entertainment venue, Silsden Town Hall welcomes the finest chart-topping artists, immersive theatre and hilarious comedy shows to their beautiful ballroom throughout the year. This year's programme includes Edison Lighthouse, Eddie the Eagle and Mick Miller, as part of the Bradford City of Culture 2025 celebrations.