Celebrating 10 years of Breakaleg productions

In a bold move to redefine the local theatre scene, a couple of passionate thespians launched Breakaleg Theatre in 2015.

Frustrated with the conventional operations of existing theatre groups, the founders took a leap of faith to create a company that embodies their vision of artistic integrity, innovation, and community engagement. Following the huge success of their first production Hi De Hi, one of the partners left the company, and Breakaleg Productions was born; with a desire to challenge the status quo and offer a fresh perspective on theatre production.

The founder, who had experience in the performing arts, was driven by a belief that theatre should be a collaborative and inclusive experience. He aimed to provide a platform for emerging talent and bring diverse stories to the stage.

Breakaleg Productions is committed to a strong connection with the local community. In fact everyone connected has been recruited by word of mouth, or advertising in and around Barnsley, their home for the past nine and a half years.

Breakaleg Productions now invite theatre enthusiasts, supporters, and the wider community to join them on this exciting journey. And to help them reach their 20th Anniversary! Together, they aim to not only continue to entertain us but also inspire and empower people to join them.

Their next show will be ‘The Revival’ a ghost story by James Cawood, on 6 7 8 of March, and really shouldn’t be missed.