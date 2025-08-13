Celebrity chef Vivek Singh brings one-night-only supper club to Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds

One of the UK’s most celebrated Indian chefs is heading to Leeds for a one-night-only dining experience. On Friday 19th September, the recently launched Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds will welcome Executive Chef and founder Vivek Singh for an exclusive Supper Club, featuring a specially curated six-course tasting menu priced at £65 per person.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned for pioneering modern Indian cuisine in the UK, Chef Vivek Singh is the visionary behind the Cinnamon Collection, a trailblazing group of restaurants that continues to redefine Indian dining. With over two decades at the forefront of the UK culinary scene, he’s a regular on Saturday Kitchen and MasterChef, and the author of several bestselling cookbooks.

The launch of Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds in May marked the group’s Northern debut, following the success of several celebrated London venues. Located in the central hub of City Square, the restaurant blends heritage interiors, bold flavours and a lively, inviting atmosphere. Since opening the restaurant has earned critical acclaim for bringing the Cinnamon Collection brand’s signature blend of innovation and expertly spiced dishes to the heart of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one-off Supper Club with Vivek Singh provides guests with the unique opportunity to sample an elevated six-course tasting menu and enjoy personal insights and interaction with Chef Vivek throughout the evening.

Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds

Inspired by Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds’ location next to Leeds Train Station, the menu takes guests on a culinary journey through India’s diverse regions. Each course reflects a different destination, from the bold, spicy flavours of the South to the rich, aromatic dishes of the North, creating a dining experience that’s both immersive and unforgettable.

The evening begins with a selection of tantalising canapés, elegant light bites designed to awaken the palate. Guests will then enjoy an appetiser of Kovai shrimp pepper fry with curried yoghurt, a bold and aromatic dish from Tamil Nadu in southern India. The journey continues with Hyderabadi pathar ka gosht: tender grilled lamb escalope served with vibrant coriander chutney. A refreshing rest course, inspired by the flavours of Kolkata, follows to cleanse the palate. For the main course, diners are transported to New Delhi with a refined take on the iconic butter chicken masala. The experience concludes with a trio of desserts inspired by Kashmir, including saffron pistachio kulfi, mango sorbet, and creamy cardamom phirni.

Vivek Singh commented, “We’re thrilled to be hosting our first Supper Club at the newly opened Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds. These one-off events have been incredibly popular in London, offering guests a more immersive, elevated dining experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For this menu, we’ve drawn inspiration from the restaurant’s location near Leeds train station. India’s vast railway network connects people, cultures and regional cuisines every day and this six-course journey reflects that, taking diners from the spicy South to the aromatic North. Supper Clubs are close to my heart because they let us tell stories through food and connect more personally with our guests.”

Pathar Gosht Starter

Supper Club with Vivek Singh will take place at 6:30pm on Friday 19th September at Cinnamon Kitchen Leeds. Tickets are priced at £65 per person, with limited availability.