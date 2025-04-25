Celebrity stylist hosts empowering Leeds fashion event

Celebrity stylist and TV fashion expert, Lynne McKenna, who has previously styled the likes of Davina McCall and Emma Willis, wowed Leeds shoppers on Thursday at an exclusive fashion event at local womenswear brand Klass.

Located in St John’s Shopping Centre, the free-to-attend event welcomed a number of guests, as they gathered to enjoy Lynne’s top styling picks from Klass’ Spring/Summer 2025 collection and received real, wearable inspiration for women of all ages.

The event follows research conducted by Klass and One Poll which found 44% of women aged 45-75 feel invisible in society and in their personal lives, with fashion being an area that contributes the most.

One highlight of the afternoon was a live styling session with Lynne, as she presented four key fashion themes designed to help women feel confident and stylish, whatever the occasion.

Lynne McKenna, Klass Leeds

The looks included Office Style for polished everyday workwear, Weekend Wear for relaxed yet elevated outfits, Big Moments featuring occasion-ready styles for those special events, and Summer Ready looks packed with holiday essentials.

Each outfit was carefully curated by Lynne to reflect Klass’ commitment to empowering women with fashion that feels as good as it looks.

Victoria Love, Store Manager at Klass Leeds, said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout and the atmosphere at the event. The response from customers has been incredible - so many women left feeling inspired and excited about dressing for themselves again. This event was all about visibility and confidence, and thanks to Lynne, it delivered exactly that.”

The event followed recent research by Klass which revealed that many women begin to feel ‘invisible’ in social and work settings from the age of 36, with 39% admitting they struggle to find clothing that suits them as they get older.

Lynne McKenna, who is Klass’ resident stylist, added: “I loved every minute of being in Leeds with the Klass team and sharing these capsule looks. Style is such a powerful way for women to reconnect with their identity, and it was amazing to see so many people feeling seen and celebrated.”

Guests also enjoyed complimentary cupcakes and refreshments, plus the chance to speak with Lynne one-on-one for personalised style advice. A special 20% in-store discount and gift voucher giveaways added to the buzz, making it a feel-good day full of fashion, connection, and community.