Celebrity stylist to host free fashion event in Leeds designed to help women feel more ‘visible’

Celebrity stylist and TV fashion expert, Lynne McKenna, is hosting an exclusive event with a local fashion retailer in Leeds this month. Lynne, who has styled high-profile celebrities including Davina McCall, Emma Willis and Rochelle Humes, will be joining leading ladies’ fashion brand, Klass, at St John’s Shopping Centre on Thursday April 24 for a free-to-attend styling event.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shoppers are invited to enjoy a live showcase of Lynne’s top picks from Klass’ SS25 collection featuring four capsule wardrobe looks curated to boost confidence and celebrate personal style at every age.

The event comes after recent research, conducted by Klass, found that women begin to feel ‘invisible’ in both work and social situations when they reach the age of 36 and 39% of those surveyed admitted to struggling to find clothing that caters to them as they get older.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Love, Store Manager at Klass, said: “At Klass, we’re passionate about championing women at every stage of life. This event is part of our ongoing commitment to helping women feel confident, stylish, and seen—whatever their age.

Celebrity stylist

“Our recent research highlighted how often women feel overlooked as they grow older, and this event is a direct response to that. It’s about creating a space where they feel valued, celebrated, and empowered to embrace their personal style.”

Lynne, who has partnered with Klass as their resident stylist to offer tips and advice to its customers, adds:

“Women at this stage of life should feel at the height of their confidence and fabulousness—not invisible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“One of the simplest ways to feel more empowered is by reconnecting with your personal style. It’s not about a complete wardrobe overhaul but about choosing pieces that spark joy and stepping away from the pressure to follow every trend.

"I’m absolutely thrilled to be teaming up with Klass in Leeds to share my styling tips and help more women feel amazing in what they wear.”

Alongside the exclusive live styling session with Lynne, guests will have the opportunity to ask questions and enjoy one-on-one style advice. Complimentary cupcakes and refreshments will be available, and attendees can take advantage of a special 20% in-store discount, valid from 24th-27th April.

There’s also the chance to win multiple Klass gift vouchers —making this the perfect occasion for anyone looking to refresh their wardrobe ready for summer.