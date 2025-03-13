Celtic Routes expands premium experience offerings across UK and Ireland

York-based Celtic Routes, the specialist luxury tour operator known for its bespoke Land Rover adventures across Scotland, Ireland, and Wales, has announced a significant expansion of its curated experiences portfolio with eight new premium activities now available to travellers.

The new offerings range from exclusive culinary experiences to wildlife adventures and heritage exploration, further enhancing the company's commitment to providing authentic, immersive travel experiences throughout the British Isles.

"Our expansion reflects our dedication to showcasing the very best of what Britain and Ireland have to offer," said a spokesperson for Celtic Routes. "We've carefully selected experiences that provide our guests with meaningful connections to the landscape, culture, and traditions of these remarkable destinations."

Among the new experiences is the opportunity to sail on Windermere in the Lake District, offering travelers a unique perspective of England's largest natural lake and its surrounding fells. For photography enthusiasts, a special North Coast 500 photography experience with renowned Scottish landscape photographer Karen Thorburn has been added, allowing guests to capture Scotland's most spectacular coastal scenery under expert guidance.

Culinary offerings have been enhanced with the addition of the prestigious Cookery School at Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, where guests can learn from world-class chefs in one of Britain's most celebrated gastronomic establishments.

Heritage enthusiasts can now experience the golden age of travel aboard the luxurious Belmond Pullman train, while outdoor adventurers can enjoy open water swimming at the tranquil Ullswater Swim Place or mountain biking across the dramatic landscapes of the Isle of Skye.

The new experiences complement Celtic Routes' existing portfolio, which already includes falconry, whisky tasting in the Scottish Highlands, wildlife cruises from Oban, historic sites such as Newgrange in Ireland, and journeys aboard the famous Jacobite Steam Train featured in the Harry Potter films.

All experiences can be incorporated into Celtic Routes' bespoke itineraries, which are conducted in the company's fleet of luxury Land Rover vehicles. The company's expansion into England adds a fourth nation to its operating territory, which previously covered Scotland, Wales, and Ireland.

These new offerings coincide with increasing demand for authentic, high-end experiences in the UK and Ireland travel market, as visitors seek more meaningful connections with destinations beyond traditional sightseeing.