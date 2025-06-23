Cheers! Garforth Beer Festival best year yet for speciality ales

Garforth and District Lions Club will be holding their eagerly awaited annual beer festival next month, in partnership with Garforth Country Club.

Garforth Beer Festival – which will be held on 12th July - will showcase a wide variety of beverages, including real ales, lagers, and prosecco. There will also be live music from local entertainers.

Garforth and District Lions Vice-President Mark Dobson said; “We are really looking forward to a great day with a vast variety of beers, an extensive range of other drinks and a great food offer, plus a whole day of live entertainment including a range of live music acts and our resident DJ Tony.

Tickets are going fast, so please don’t miss out. All the money raised will go to support local good causes and, as always, we thank you for your fantastic support. See you on the day!”

Mark Dobson, Garforth & District Lions and Danny Wilson, Steward, Garforth Country Club.

Club Steward, Danny Wilson added; “This year we have secured our largest range of speciality beers yet. There will be lots for the connoisseur beer drinker to enjoy and also a fantastic drinks offer for our guests who simply want to enjoy a day’s entertainment and, fingers crossed, some nice warm weather.

“Our club is directly opposite Garforth train station, so we are hoping real ale lovers from far and wide will join us on the day.”

Garforth Beer Festival will take place on Saturday 12th July from noon to 9pm at Garforth Country Club.

Tickets are now on sale at £10 each from the venue, Hilton’s Fish and Chip Shop and Central Fisheries, all in Garforth.

