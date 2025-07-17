Children’s Capital of Culture garden steals the show as RHS makes debut at Wentworth Woodhouse

A garden dedicated to children and young people in Rotherham was a standout feature at the first RHS Flower Show at Wentworth Woodhouse this week.

The RHS Teenage Dirt Park feature garden drew in thousands of visitors yesterday with its youthful design, live DJ and daring BMX riders. It was the first time a BMX track and DJ booth have ever featured at an RHS flower show.

Designed with Rotherham’s young people in mind and in celebration of the borough becoming the world's first Children’s Capital of Culture this year, the bold community garden centred around a dirt track with rollers, jumps, and berm turns with communal hangout areas for young people to “connect, create and let loose”. The garden was wrapped in meadow planting and blended with contrasting colourful plants based on the young people of Rotherham's favourite colours, topped off with graffiti benches and pots by a local artist.

Designer Rachel Platt was praised for her innovative approach. She worked with Rotherham BMX and the young people of Rotherham on the concepts.

Grace Bower, an ambassador for Rotherham’s Children’s Capital of Culture programme this year, said: “This garden celebrates young people and green spaces because we’re passionate about being outside in nature but it doesn’t have to be boring. RHS isn't in Chelsea anymore, it's in Rotherham! So we’re going to have our space and make it really fun and amazing.”

