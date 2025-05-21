Children’s financial education sessions at Yorkshire Building Society in Huddersfield

Colleagues at the Yorkshire Building Society branch in Huddersfield are holding an event to help teach children more about money. The branch, on New Street, will be hosting the drop-in event on Wednesday 28th May between 10am-2pm.

Participants at the event will be able to take part in the Society’s Money Minds sessions delivered by colleagues and suitable for children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Money Minds is a free financial education programme consisting of a series of activities and projects designed to promote discussion and share learning among children and young people of all ages and abilities.

Alastair Townsley, branch manager at Yorkshire Building Society in Huddersfield, said: “We know holidays can be an expensive time for parents, so we wanted to offer some fun and free activities for children in Huddersfield. Learning how to effectively manage finances is a vital life skill and we really want to engage children and adults in the area to start conversations about money and the sessions will enable them to test and expand their vocabulary and understanding of money through our activities."

Money Minds lessons are delivered by Yorkshire Building Society colleagues as part of their award-winning corporate volunteering scheme, which allocates each employee 31 hours paid leave every year to carry out volunteering in local communities.

Topics range from keeping money safe for ages five to seven, planning a party to learn budgeting skills for children aged eight to 11, up to calculating interest and responsibilities to repay loans for older children.

Since the Society launched Money Minds in 2015 more than 51,000 children and young people in the UK have benefitted. Last year 16,400 children and young people up to the age of nineteen took part in a lesson.