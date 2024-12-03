Children’s Hospice to host first ever Christmas Concert to raise vital funds

Enjoy an evening of festive entertainment as Martin House Children’s Hospice hosts its first-ever Christmas Concert on Thursday, December 12 at The Engine Shed in Wetherby.

This brand-new event will raise essential funds to support children with life-shortening conditions and their families across Yorkshire, allowing them to make vital Christmas memories.

The concert will be hosted by TV presenter and Martin House ambassador Duncan Wood, and will feature incredible performances from the Mainstreet Sounds Barbershop Chorus, singer-songwriter Sadie Yarwood, vocalist Michael Carroll, Crossley Street Primary School Choir, and the inspiring voices of the Martin House Choir.

Sharon van der Vet, Events Fundraiser at Martin House, said: "This is the perfect festive event for the whole family to enjoy together in the run-up to Christmas, with live music, games, competitions, and plenty of tasty treats. By attending, you’ll be helping families supported by Martin House create their own special Christmas memories."

Alongside the live music, attendees can enjoy festive-themed activities including a secret stocking raffle, a guess the weight of the Christmas cake competition, and a charming pop-up shop. Every penny raised will go towards ensuring Martin House can provide vital care and support to families when they need it most.

Martin House provides specialist care to babies, children, and young people with life-shortening conditions, offering services such as symptom control, planned respite stays, emergency care, and end-of-life care. The hospice supports families in their homes, in hospitals, and at its site in Boston Spa, covering West, North, and East Yorkshire.

Sharon added: "We’re hoping people will join us for an evening of festive fun and create their own special Christmas memories, all while supporting the vital work we do at Martin House to help families make the most of every moment together."

The event is sponsored by JMG, meaning even more of the funds raised will go directly to the hospice.