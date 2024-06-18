Children's hospice to make a splash with annual charity boat race

Teams of adventurous rowers are set to make a splash at Martin House Children’s Hospice’s annual Dragon Boat Race held in Roundhay Park.

Visitors to the biggest park in Leeds will see teams in colourful dragon boats race across Waterloo Lake, and battle to be crowned as champions, on Sunday, June 23.

The event, which is open to all to attend, will also be hosting a tug of war contest, family funfair, food stalls and a Martin House donation station to drop off your preloved items.

Charity Dragon Boat Race returns to Roundhay Park

Maddie Massey, events manager at Martin House, said: “The Dragon Boat Race is always a great day out for families– there are races every 10 minutes, so there’s plenty of fast and furious action to watch.”

Teams of ten, plus a drummer to keep time, will paddle for victory in a series of heats, culminating in the grand final, which sees the winners taking home the Dragon Boat Race trophy. There are also prizes for the best fancy dress and highest fundraisers.

Maddie added: “Thanks to our headline sponsor HARIBO, more of the money raised at the Dragon Boat Race will go to supporting families when they need us most.”

Jon Hughes, managing director at HARIBO UK and Ireland, said: “The Dragon Boat Race is a hotly anticipated date in the calendar every year for the HARIBO UK team, as the lead sponsor of the event.

“We're proud to have been a partner for this important Yorkshire charity and its fundraising campaigns for over 15 years now, sharing our purpose of creating memorable moments of childlike happiness for children and families. The HARIBO team will be out in full force with our paddles ready!”

Martin House cares for babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions across West, North and East Yorkshire. Its specialist care includes planned respite, symptom control and emergency stays, end of life care and bereavement support.

The Martin House Dragon Boat Race takes place at Roundhay Park on Sunday 23rd June 2024. Entry costs start from £375, which gives you access to a minimum of three races, a team photo, and the chance to win best dressed and highest fundraiser.

