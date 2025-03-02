Choir celebrates a decade of influential Musical Director

Leeds Male Voice Choir are in their final rehearsals for a special concert to celebrate Musical Director Tim Knight’s tenth anniversary.

The concert takes place at St Edmund’s Church in Roundhay on Saturday 8 March at 7.30pm; and features a special selection of music from his decade at the helm of the sixty strong choir.

Under the direction of Tim Knight, the choir has departed from the traditional male voice choir repertoire, producing a fresh sound with an exciting and varied annual concert programme. This has resulted in an influx of singer’s, demand for a number of tours across the North of England and the release of the album; “The Road Not Taken”.

Mr Knight says:

“The achievements in the last decade in the life of Leeds Male Voice Choir have been quite amazing! Aside from touring and recording, it has been the variety of music that the men have sung that has been a great part of the success! Audiences have new favourites that they had never heard before and we have and used music from new composers that have enriched the Male Voice repertoire - from sacred music to arrangements of modern classics, every piece has earned its place in this special concert'.”

The concert will feature a host of music including pieces by Paul Simon, Samuel Barber, Ralph Vaughan Williams, Bill Withers, Joseph Rheinberger and Snow Patrol.

Director’s Choice takes place at St Edmund’s Church, Lidget park Lane, Roundhay, Leeds, LS8 1JN on Saturday 8 March at 19:30. Doors open at 19:00.