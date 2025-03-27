c'Huge' band announcement for rainbow Charity Ball in Scarborough

The Rainbow Centre is delighted to announce ‘Huge' as the band for their first Rainbow Charity Ball. The York based band have sold out the Barbican Centre & Grand Opera House a record 30 times, and are known as the band that “can please all of the people all of the time”.

At the ball, guests can indulge in a delightful drinks’ reception followed by a lavish three-course dinner, that will tantalize the taste buds. As the night unfolds, there will be an exciting charity auction where guests can win incredible prizes generously donated by local businesses.

Ball-goers are encouraged to dress to impress in their finest black tie and evening attire as the ball will exude an atmosphere of sophistication and style. Guests will have the opportunity to dance the night away to HUGE - as well as a lively DJ.

Few bands play the range of material that HUGE play. From James Brown to Wham, Queen to Michael Buble and from The Killers to Dolly Parton. Even fewer feature an impressive 4-piece brass section and three-part harmonies meaning that they can take on most songs. The band also have a long list of A list clients who they have been invited to play for, including Justin Timberlake, Cameron Diaz, Aleisha Dixon and Drew Barrymore.

James Howard, fundraising officer at The Rainbow Centre, said, "To announce a band as popular and as well respected as HUGE for our very first Rainbow Charity Ball is quite the coup. You only have to look at the list of celebrities they have entertained and venues that they have played to realize just how popular they are. A great live band. They will help us make The Rainbow Ball a magical night and great success."

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 28 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis. The Centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service. All money raised from the ball will go directly towards the running of the centre.

Tickets are currently on sale to the general public online at www.therainbowball.org