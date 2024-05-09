Comedian Daliso Chaponda reflects on 20-year comedy journey in new show

Malawian-born stand-up comedian Daliso Chaponda is bringing his brand new show across Yorkshire, The tour, 'Feed This Black Man Again', began in February and it has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, with numerous sold-out shows.

In his latest show, comedian Daliso Chaponda is taking a trip down memory lane, revisiting his first solo show from 20 years ago. Back then, in Canada, he was tackling stereotypes about Africans head-on, poking fun at the way charities portrayed them as always starving. The jokes were so-so, including an iffy rap about poverty, and the big finale was him chomping down on a sandwich onstage.

But fast forward two decades, and Chaponda is a seasoned pro. He's scored big gigs like the Royal Variety Show, written and starred in hit radio series, and even made it to the finals of Britain's Got Talent.

In this fresh show, Chaponda's diving into the deep end of age and wisdom. Ever wondered what it would be like to redo your first romance or stand up to your boss at your first job? He's tackling those questions and more, all with a healthy dose of humour.

Daliso Chaponda

He's also getting real about how much he's changed since his rookie days. Would the young Chaponda recognise the guy he's become? Probably not entirely. He's proud of his comedy career, sure, but maybe not so thrilled about his track record with relationships or his lack of a traditional family setup.

But hey, life's not all serious. Chaponda's still cracking jokes and loving every minute of it. From his breakout on Britain's Got Talent to racking up millions of views online, he's come a long way from his early days in Canada.

You can catch the show at Theatre @ 41 in York on 1st June, Bradford Alahambra on June 8th, Leeds Wardrobe on 13th June and The Social in Hull on October 24th.