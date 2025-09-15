Comedy on tap as Lindrick Players present "A Man Walks Into a Bra!"
Step into Bar Harmony, where the drinks are chilled, the jokes come fast, and absolutely nothing goes according to plan.
In this riotous comedy, a seemingly ordinary evening at a quirky Camden bar spirals into a whirlwind of confusion, confrontation, and comedy gold. A pair of underfunded police officers investigate suspicious activity uncovering fraud, theft, deceit, administration of a noxious substance, and very poor taste in trousers!
With whip-smart dialogue, absurd misunderstandings, and characters you’ll love to laugh at (and with), "A Man Walks Into a Bra" serves up a generous helping of slapstick, satire, and sharp one-liners. Think classic British farce meets modern pub banter with a cheeky twist.
If you enjoy clever comedy, eccentric characters, and stories that unravel with hilarious consequences, this is the performance you’ve been waiting for.
Grab your tickets now - because this bar’s open for laughs, and they’re pouring all evening!
***Contains some mild adult humour, so booking is at your discretion.***
Performance Dates 2025
- Friday 19th September at 7:30pm
- Saturday 20th September at 2pm (Matinee)
- Saturday 20th September at 7:30pm
Doors and bar open every evening at 7pm (1:30pm matinee) Address: Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 9RE
Tickets on sale now! Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers
Follow Lindrick Players on Facebook for further updates: https://www.facebook.co.uk/lindrickplayers
Don’t miss your chance to support local theatre and enjoy an evening of belly laughs, brilliant performances, and bar-based mayhem. "A Man Walks Into a Bra" is one night at the pub you’ll never forget – for all the right (and very wrong) reasons!
Get your tickets today – this comedy won’t stay on tap for long!