Comedy on tap as Lindrick Players present "A Man Walks Into a Bra!"

This September, the stage at Carlton-in-Lindrick Civic Centre comes alive with laughter as local amateur dramatics society, Lindrick Players, proudly present the outrageously funny comedy "A Man Walks Into a Bra"! With kind permission from Lazy Bee Scripts, and under the sharp direction of Sam Caudwell, this cleverly crafted play by Jonathan Goodson promises an unforgettable evening of twists, wit, and side-splitting surprises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Step into Bar Harmony, where the drinks are chilled, the jokes come fast, and absolutely nothing goes according to plan.

In this riotous comedy, a seemingly ordinary evening at a quirky Camden bar spirals into a whirlwind of confusion, confrontation, and comedy gold. A pair of underfunded police officers investigate suspicious activity uncovering fraud, theft, deceit, administration of a noxious substance, and very poor taste in trousers!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With whip-smart dialogue, absurd misunderstandings, and characters you’ll love to laugh at (and with), "A Man Walks Into a Bra" serves up a generous helping of slapstick, satire, and sharp one-liners. Think classic British farce meets modern pub banter with a cheeky twist.

The cast of "A Man Walks into a Bra"

If you enjoy clever comedy, eccentric characters, and stories that unravel with hilarious consequences, this is the performance you’ve been waiting for.

Grab your tickets now - because this bar’s open for laughs, and they’re pouring all evening!

***Contains some mild adult humour, so booking is at your discretion.***

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performance Dates 2025

Friday 19th September at 7:30pm

Saturday 20th September at 2pm (Matinee)

Saturday 20th September at 7:30pm

Doors and bar open every evening at 7pm (1:30pm matinee) Address: Carlton in Lindrick Civic Centre, Worksop, Nottinghamshire, S81 9RE

Tickets on sale now! Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/lindrickplayers

Follow Lindrick Players on Facebook for further updates: https://www.facebook.co.uk/lindrickplayers

Don’t miss your chance to support local theatre and enjoy an evening of belly laughs, brilliant performances, and bar-based mayhem. "A Man Walks Into a Bra" is one night at the pub you’ll never forget – for all the right (and very wrong) reasons!