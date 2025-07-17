Con-grad-ulations! Local restaurant offering fizz and free desert for Leeds graduates

As mortarboards prepare to fly across the UK, Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill is inviting graduates and their loved ones to mark this important milestone in true style.

The popular Brazilian rodizio, bar and grill has unveiled an exclusive graduation offer, perfect for those looking to celebrate the achievements of the Class of 2025 with an unforgettable dining experience.

Until the 31st July, any graduation parties enjoying the exciting rodizio experience (which honours the Brazilian Gaúcho’s traditional method of cooking, offering a selection of flavoursome cuts of meat that are skewered, cooked slowly on open flames and served fresh to the table, straight from the grill) can also enjoy a glass of fizz for each guest (aged 18 and over of course!) within the price.

To make the occasion even sweeter, the guest of honour, the graduate, will also receive a complimentary dessert as a special treat from the Estabulo team.

Estabulo’s graduation offer is available at all restaurant locations and is valid exclusively for guests dining from the rodizio menu. To redeem the offer, parties must quote ‘graduation’ when making a booking. Terms and conditions apply.