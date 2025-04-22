Concert starring some of Huddersfield’s best-known musicians to be broadcast live worldwide

A major charity concert featuring some of the top names in Huddersfield music will be livestreamed worldwide.

The event at Lindley Methodist Church on Saturday, May 17, will by compered by well-known Huddersfield music leader and singer Thom Meredith and feature Marsh Ladies Choir, Gledholt Male Voice Choir, deaf musician Paul Whittaker, OBE and his amazing Musical Hands Singing Choir.

It will be shown live on Zoom so anyone can watch it anywhere in the world.

It’s been organised by church member Raj Beadle, a businessman from Edgerton who operates one of the world’s most iconic coffee brands – Gaggia coffee machines - in the UK.

Gaggia UK managing director Raj Beadle

He’s been managing director for Gaggia UK and Ireland’s domestic operations for 30 years, based on the Lowfields Business Park in Elland, and the company has sponsored the concert.

Lindley Methodist Church has supported an African charity helping young children for many years and all the money raised by the concert will be going to the charity.

It’s the Riziki Children’s Organisation based in Nakuru, Kenya, which supports children, often orphans, from dire poverty and then helps them through their schooling right through to higher education, including universities.

Raj first got the idea for live streaming events during the pandemic when he first discovered Zoom.

Marsh Ladies Choir

He said: “People couldn’t come to our showroom any more so we, like so many other people worldwide, suddenly discovered Zoom on the internet which we used to show our coffee machines and now our engineers give advice to customers on Zoom if they ever have a problem with their machines.

“But it also got me thinking and I realised it would be great to use Zoom to take our fundraising to a wider audience and also showcase the great music that comes from Huddersfield to the world at large.”

People will be asked to pay £10 to watch the concert on Zoom with all the money going to the charity.

If people would prefer to help their own charities they can do that too. They can livestream the concert for £20 to two or more people but can also charge anyone else who attends their venue to raise money for their own charity.

Youngsters at the Riziki Children’s Organisation based in Nakuru, Kenya.

The 40-strong Gledholt Male Voice Choir has been singing in Huddersfield for 75 years and has a wide repertoire which includes songs from popular musicals and operas through to traditional Welsh hymns.

Marsh Ladies Choiralso has around 40 singers and has been going for 65 years with a mix of musical styles from classical and folk to swing, jazz and songs from the shows.

Musician Paul Whittaker has been deaf all his life. A pianist and organist, he has a music degree from Wadham College, Oxford, and for 27 years ran a charity helping deaf people access music. He was awarded an OBE for services to music in 2007.

His Musical Hands Signing Choir has deaf and hearing members who both sing and use sign language at the same time.

Thom Meredith

Thom Meredith, who has a reputation as a fine baritone soloist, will be both the compere and soloist at the concert.

After four years as Head of Music at Colne Valley High School, he joined the staff of Kirklees Music School - now Musica Kirklees - in September 1999 as assistant principal. He was appointed principal in 2004 and championed the cause of young people’s music making over the years until stepping down in August 2023. In 2000 Thom formed and conducted the Kirklees Youth Symphony Orchestra which is now called Musica Youth Orchestra.

Thom has been Colne Valley Male Voice Choir’s musical director since 1989, is musical director for the Yorkshire Philharmonic Choir and, as a freelance musician, is now regularly in demand to adjudicate and lead vocal workshops, singing days and choral courses nationwide.

The concert starts at 2.30pm on Saturday, May 17, and to buy tickets go to Gala Concert - GAGGIA UNITED KINGDOM