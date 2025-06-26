Countdown is on to Scarborough Armed Forces Day sponsored by Skipton Building Society

This Saturday 28 June, Skipton Building Society, a Silver signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant, is the headline sponsor at Scarborough’s Armed Forces Day, which takes place in South Bay, Scarborough. The day will celebrate the Armed Forces community, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Air displays featuring the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight together with a Navy Warfare which will transform Peasholm Park into a ‘battle zone’ as 20-foot replica warships recreate a sea battle are part of a packed timetable that includes military parades, land-based displays, musical performances and family activities.

To find out more visit www.scarborougharmedforcesday.co.uk

David Travis, Skipton Group Secretary and General Counsel, said: “We are incredibly proud to be the headline sponsor for Armed Forces Day and to help bring this magnificent event to Scarborough, which will have an added poignancy as it is staged during the year that the nation commemorates the 80th anniversary of VE Day. For Skipton Building Society, supporting Armed Forces Day is more than just a financial commitment. It’s an expression of our values – of our belief in community, in service, and in the importance of remembering the past while building the future.

Armed Forces Day

“As proud signatories of the Armed Forces Covenant, we recognise the invaluable contribution made to our country by service personnel, veterans and their families. Since 1853, Skipton Building Society has been committed to looking after the people and communities we serve, and Scarborough remains an important part of our network. We look forward to being a part of this important annual event for the town and sharing it with the people of Scarborough and thousands of visitors.”

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “We should rightly recognise the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces personnel and their families, and nowhere more so than in North Yorkshire.

“Armed Forces Day provides us with both an opportunity to look back and pay tribute to those who gave their lives to defend the freedoms we all enjoy on a daily basis, but also enables us to show gratitude for the roles our soldiers, sailors and airmen are currently playing around the world to keep people safe.