Countdown on for Bradford's Super Soapbox Challenge

With less than two weeks to go, Bradford city centre is making final preparations for The Bradford Super Soapbox Challenge, taking place on Sunday, May 4.

Thousands of visitors are expected to attend this high-energy event, where over 20 custom-built soapbox carts will race through the city. The course starts on Kirkgate, continues down Bank Street, and finishes on the newly pedestrianised Market Street.

Alongside the excitement of the race, children’s funfair rides will be available on Market Street. The event is not only a crowd-puller but also provides a boost for city centre businesses.

Jonny Noble, Bradford BID Chief Executive, said: "The Bradford Super Soapbox Challenge is back for its fourth year, and we can't wait for another feel-good, family-friendly day. The city centre looks fantastic, and this event is a great way for people to experience the changes brought by the transformation works, with the newly pedestrianised areas playing a key role in the day."

Bradford Super Soapbox

This year’s charity partner, Yorkshire Air Ambulance, will bring a flight simulator for attendees to experience.

The event is free to attend for spectators and the first race is expected to take place around 11am on Kirkgate but the advice from organisers is to come down early to get the best views. Races will take place throughout the day with the fastest carts moving through to the next rounds. Numerous awards will be given out to participants including Fastest Time, Innovative Cart Design and Best turned-out Soapbox crew.

There are a number of nearby car parks if you are travelling in by car, public transport links and taxi ranks on Sunbridge Road.