Cragg Challenge 2025 welcomes Claudia back after her spellbinding performance last year
Claudia is a much sought after performer and will be familiar to many who have attended events across the region.
Again, her repertoire will consist of familiar classics and recent chart hits, with something to suit most tastes.
If you were here last year, you’ll agree her peerless vocal talents and skilful song selections were central to creating a wonderful atmosphere at the start/finish line situated at Royd’s Ices in Mytholmroyd. If you weren’t, then definitely don’t miss out this year and set your alarm for the morning of Sunday 22nd June 2025.
Details of Cragg Challenge running and cycling events and entry can be found via www.craggchallenge.co.uk. Links to JustGiving for Overgate Hospice and Cancer Research UK can also be found at this website.
Claudia can be seen performing at weekends across the region. In addition to supporting charity events, Claudia also takes regular bookings for private functions and weddings. Details of Claudia’s future engagements and bookings via www.facebook.com/people/Claudia-Music-Halifax