Dads go free at Scampston Walled Garden this Father's Day

Treat Dad to a day out he won’t forget this Father’s Day, as Scampston Walled Garden opens its gates with a special offer just for him!

On Sunday, June 15, all dads, grandads and father figures can enjoy free entry to the stunning Walled Garden and grounds when accompanied by a full-paying adult. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore the gardens, stroll through the grounds, and spend quality time together in the great outdoors.

While this offer does not include entry to a guided tour of Scampston Hall, dads can upgrade their day with access to the Hall for the special price of just £6.50 – a significant saving on the usual £18 ticket.

After your wander, relax and refuel at The Pantry Café, which will be open and serving a range of delicious refreshments throughout the day.

Please note: due to an event taking place, one route through the parkland will be temporarily closed, but the rest of the gardens and grounds remain fully open for you to enjoy.

Whether you're planning a peaceful walk, a leisurely lunch, or simply some time to celebrate with the father figure in your life, Scampston is the perfect setting for a memorable day out.

Details:

Sunday, June 15, from 10am – 5pm

Dads Go Fre e with one full-paying adult (gardens & grounds only) no questions asked

The Pantry Café will be open for refreshments

One Parkland route partially closed due to event – all other areas open