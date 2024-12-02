Dance company invites Calderdale locals to shape mental health documentary

Calderdale-based dance-theatre company Northern Rascals is inviting local residents to participate in a drop-in session about mental health, loneliness and life in the Calder Valley.

The drop-in session will take place on Wednesday, 18 December, from 3pm to 7pm at The Trades Club, Holme St, Hebden Bridge, and offers an opportunity for the community to share their thoughts in a supportive, informal environment.

The event will feature facilitated chats led by Natalie Alleston from Light of Mind at 3.15pm, 4.15pm, 5.15pm, and 6.15pm. These sessions aim to create a safe, respectful space for attendees to speak openly about their experiences with mental health and isolation in the Calder Valley.

The session offers a casual yet impactful way for locals to share their thoughts, experiences, and personal stories, providing valuable insights that will directly influence and shape a meaningful creative project aimed at raising awareness of mental health and fostering a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by the Calderdale community.

Andy’s Man Club, a leading organisation in men’s mental health which began in Halifax, is also supporting the project, ensuring that the documentary reflects the realities faced by young men in Calderdale.

The session is open to all Calderdale residents aged 16 and over, with a particular interest in hearing from young men navigating mental health challenges. Everyone is welcome, whether attending alone or with friends.

No registration is required - just drop in during the event.

Northern Rascals aims to amplify local voices through this documentary, shedding light on the often-hidden challenges of mental health and loneliness in the valley. Your story can help raise awareness and inspire change.

For more information, visit: northernrascals.com/sunny-side-call-out