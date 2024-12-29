Dance company premieres emotionally charged new work
The emotionally powerful performance piece premiered at Rural Arts in Thirsk, and thrilled a sold-out audience at Seven Arts in Chapel Allerton, Leeds.
Exploring the complex relationship between language and culture, Nobody draws inspiration from choreographer Gavin Rees’s personal journey. As a first-language Welsh speaker who moved to England at the age of 19, Rees captures the challenges and triumphs of adapting to a new linguistic and cultural environment.
The performance intertwines these experiences with universal themes of connection and identity, creating a poignant narrative that resonates deeply with audiences.
This original work was developed during a creative residencies in Leeds and at Rural Arts in Thirsk, supported and funded by the Northern Consortium of Rural Touring Schemes and Arts Council England.
Founded in 2015, Rees Dance Company is dedicated to creating innovative, thought-provoking performances that inspire and engage audiences. Based in Yorkshire, the company is known for its highly athletic and original choreography.
Choreographer Gavin Rees, a dance artist with over 25 years of professional experience performing with leading companies across the UK and Europe, leads the company with a vision to push the boundaries of contemporary dance theatre.
“I’m incredibly proud of Nobody and the overwhelming positive feedback we’ve received from audiences,” said Rees. “This piece is a deeply personal exploration, and it’s heartening to see it resonate with so many people.”
Looking ahead, Rees Dance Company is committed to expanding its reach and forming new partnerships as it prepares for its 2025 season. The company continues to prioritise collaborations with emerging artists, the creation of impactful works, and deepening connections with diverse communities.
In the coming months, Rees Dance will share a film, as well as updates on company developments. Feedback from audience members is warmly welcomed and will play an integral role in shaping future projects. For more information about Rees Dance Company, please visit their website or follow Rees Dance Company on social media for updates on upcoming performances and events.