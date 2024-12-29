Dance company premieres emotionally charged new work

Rees Dance Company, a dynamic force in contemporary dance, is thrilled to announce the successful debut of its latest production, Nobody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The emotionally powerful performance piece premiered at Rural Arts in Thirsk, and thrilled a sold-out audience at Seven Arts in Chapel Allerton, Leeds.

Exploring the complex relationship between language and culture, Nobody draws inspiration from choreographer Gavin Rees’s personal journey. As a first-language Welsh speaker who moved to England at the age of 19, Rees captures the challenges and triumphs of adapting to a new linguistic and cultural environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The performance intertwines these experiences with universal themes of connection and identity, creating a poignant narrative that resonates deeply with audiences.

Captivating performances from company dancers

This original work was developed during a creative residencies in Leeds and at Rural Arts in Thirsk, supported and funded by the Northern Consortium of Rural Touring Schemes and Arts Council England.

Founded in 2015, Rees Dance Company is dedicated to creating innovative, thought-provoking performances that inspire and engage audiences. Based in Yorkshire, the company is known for its highly athletic and original choreography.

Choreographer Gavin Rees, a dance artist with over 25 years of professional experience performing with leading companies across the UK and Europe, leads the company with a vision to push the boundaries of contemporary dance theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m incredibly proud of Nobody and the overwhelming positive feedback we’ve received from audiences,” said Rees. “This piece is a deeply personal exploration, and it’s heartening to see it resonate with so many people.”

Rees Dance Company founders and choreographers, Gavin and Caroline Rees

Looking ahead, Rees Dance Company is committed to expanding its reach and forming new partnerships as it prepares for its 2025 season. The company continues to prioritise collaborations with emerging artists, the creation of impactful works, and deepening connections with diverse communities.