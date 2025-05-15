Final preparations are being made before a huge day of comedy at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC).

Hosted by award-winning comedian Kiri Pritchard McLean (Live At The Apollo, QI) the mixed-bill headline show promises an evening of laughs from a top line up of the UK’s most exciting performers! The event, which takes place on Saturday, May 31, offers an exclusive chance to see work-in-progress shows from some of the country’s finest comedians for a bargain price. It promises to be ‘an evening of laughs aplenty featuring a top line up of the UK’s most exciting performers’. Comedy Festival Fringe Previews line-up includes: Seeta Wrightson: It’ll Be Alrightson On The Night (noon. £10); Chris Cantrill: On Your Marks (1.30pm, £10); Frankie Monroe - Dead Good (3pm, £10); Louise Young (4.30pm, £10). A spokesperson said: “We’ve got something for everyone to enjoy, including a family-friendly show, work-in-progress performances, and a mixed-bill headline show featuring some of the UK’s most exciting acts.” There’s also the Family Comedy Show at 2pm (tickets £16/£12), hosted by Lee Kyle and featuring just Josh and Jeddy Bear and Garry. 'just Josh' (Benson) has been a ‘premier provider of daft comedy chaos’ for over a decade, while Jeddy Bear and Gary are Hull’s very own comedy duo. Go to pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call 01759 301547 to buy tickets and for more information.