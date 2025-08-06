Dewsbury’s original blues festival reveals line up for September weekend

Bluesbury Festival returns for a second outing. Dewsbury’s first ever blues festival was created in 2024 to huge acclaim from blues fans across the north who came to The West Riding, at Dewsbury Train Station, to be part of it. Well, it’s back for 2025, running from 12-14 September, and the line-up has just been revealed.

On Friday 12th September, Platform 3 will host Lightning Threads, Chris Martin, Jon Taylor's Blues Spectrum, and Julian Socha.

On Saturday 13th, it’s Errol Linton Band, Trevor Babajack Steger & Jesse Benns, Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience, Christy Herron Trio, and Ash Gray (USA).

And on Sunday 14th, Backwater Blues, Elsie Franklin Duo, James Ohara Band, and Hot Foot Hall are taking to the stage.

Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience

These renowned blues artists are coming from as far as the USA, Brixton, London, Gloucestershire as well as Leeds, Huddersfield, and Sheffield and boast multiple blues accolades, award nominations, and critically acclaimed recordings among them. You can see full details about the artists here https://beerhouses.co.uk/bluesbury-line-up-revealed/.

Free to attend

Bluesbury is a little different to many music festivals as it’s completely free to attend all weekend. Pat Fulgoni, who is the organiser and creative force behind the music at Bluesbury explains his philosophy behind the event:

“We knew that there was an appetite for live blues music in Dewsbury from the Saturday Socials we’ve run at The West Riding over the last couple of years so we had a feeling that Bluesbury would be a success. The first festival last year blew us away, so we knew we had to come up with something even better for this year.”

Trevor Babajack Steger & Jesse Benns

“All acts are new this year as we wanted to achieve the same vibe but keep the music fresh. These are seriously amazing artists, who also appear on the programmes of some of the country’s (if not the world’s) most respected blues festivals. To be able to offer this for free is something really special.”

Pat will also be performing with his own band, The Pat Fulgoni Blues Experience.

Beers as well as blues!

As stellar as the line up is, the music is only half of the picture as Bluesbury is also a beer festival! The West Riding, run by local pub group Beerhouses, has long built its reputation as a cask and craft ale pub and will be laying on over 30 beers over the course of the weekend. So, whether you love the blues, have a taste for great beer, or both, this is an event not to be missed. There will also be freshly cooked food available from Scran & Sup.