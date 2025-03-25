Disability Sport Yorkshire Awards 2025: Celebrating Excellence in Inclusive Sport
This prestigious event will recognise outstanding achievements in the field, showcasing the resilience, dedication, and triumphs of those who inspire and lead the way in making sports accessible for all.
Date: Friday, 25 April 2025
Venue: The Centenary Pavilion, Elland Road, Leeds, LS11 0ES
Arrival: 18:00 | Event Start: 18:30
A Night of Inspiration and Celebration
The evening will be hosted by Darren Lethem, who will guide attendees through a programme of awards and heartfelt recognitions. Special guest speaker Steve Judge, world champion para-triathlete and inspirational speaker, will share his remarkable journey, inspiring attendees with his story of perseverance and achievement.
Adding to the evening’s prestige, esteemed guests Sir Rodney Walker and Lady Anne Walker will be in attendance to support and honour the region’s most dedicated figures in disability sport.
Award Categories
The event will present awards in multiple categories, including:
- Young Achiever Award – Recognising a promising athlete (under 21) demonstrating exceptional determination.
- The Gary Hayton Yorkshire Sports Personality of the Year – Honouring an athlete with outstanding performance and dedication.
- Team of the Year – Celebrating a team excelling in competition and inclusivity.
- Coach of the Year – Recognising a coach making a significant impact on disabled athletes.
- Volunteer of the Year – Awarding an individual whose dedication has made a lasting difference.
- Cyril Villiers Organisation of the Year – Highlighting an organisation championing inclusivity and accessibility.
- Tony Stones School of the Year Award – Recognising a school fostering inclusive sports opportunities.
- Service to Sport Award – Honouring a lifelong contribution to disability sport.
Nominations for these prestigious awards are now open. Submit your nominations here: https://forms.gle/XautyqZCFZDCeffC7
Ticket Information
Attendees can look forward to an inspiring evening of stories, recognition, and celebration. Ticket options include:
- Standard Ticket: £60 per person
- Early Bird Ticket: £50 per person (available until 4th April 2025)
- Full Table (10 people): £550 | Early Bird Price: £450
To take advantage of early bird pricing, tickets must be purchased by Friday, 4th April 2025.
How to Purchase Tickets
To book tickets, request a form from [email protected].
Join us for a remarkable evening as we honour those shaping the future of disability sport in Yorkshire. We look forward to celebrating with you!
About Disability Sport Yorkshire
Disability Sport Yorkshire is dedicated to creating opportunities and breaking barriers in sports for disabled individuals. Through advocacy, events, and initiatives, we aim to foster inclusivity and excellence in sports across the region.