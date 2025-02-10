Dog friendly dining this Valentine’s in York as Brits opt to spend Friday with their pets over their partners

Over a quarter of pet owners (24 percent) admit preferring to spend Valentine’s Day with their dog, leaving their partner’s either on their own or booking a dog-friendly venue and a table for three.

The new research from pet insurance provider ManyPets also reveals that almost half of Brits surveyed (46 percent) take their dogs with them when eating out at local pubs and restaurants. A further quarter reveal that when choosing a venue to dine out, they prefer to opt for a dog-friendly option (26 percent).

Ahead of Valentine’s Day this Friday, the York based dog-friendly restaurant chain Bill’s and pet insurance provider ManyPets are raising awareness of dog-friendly dining options available on the high street by encouraging dog-owners to bring along their canine companions this Valentine’s when eating out.

Bill’s wants to go to the next step from dogs being simply allowed inside to dogs being celebrated and spoilt. The dog-friendly restaurant offers four legged friends a whole host of perks for dining in, including dog bowls, a dog menu and even doggy birthday parties.

Despite the growing number of dog owners in the UK, a vast majority of high street cafes, restaurants and pubs are yet to open their doors to patrons’ pets. 10 percent of dog owners recently surveyed by ManyPets have admitted to even boycotting pubs and cafes that are not dog-friendly.

Sheri Williamson, Marketing Director of Bill’s said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with ManyPets to showcase our love of dogs. We encourage York locals to bring their dogs because we know eating out can be a wonderful experience shared with our four-legged family members. In 2024, 9,000 dogs tucked into our delicious dog menu.”

Luisa Barile, Group CEO of ManyPets, adds: “It’s lovely to see nice how much joy pets bring their owners, especially around Valentine’s Day. Here at ManyPets we recognise that dogs are part of the family and enjoy nothing more than dining out with their owners. It’s great that a leading brand like Bill’s are making dining with your dog the new norm. We are hopeful that other popular high street restaurants will follow suit.”

ManyPets has been on a mission to highlight these growing number of dog-friendly restaurants across the UK via their ManyPets Approved Guides. The handy portal highlights the top dog-friendly pubs, cafes and restaurants in key cities throughout the UK with reviews of each venue. This includes sections devoted entirely to cities including York.

