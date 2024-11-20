Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust expands fitness facilities in Doncaster

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is thrilled to announce the upcoming opening of a brand-new gym in Rossington, Doncaster.

This exciting addition to Rossington Wellbeing and Leisure Hub is part of DCLT’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, accessible health and fitness opportunities for Doncaster residents

The new gym, which is set to open at 6am, on Friday, 22 November 2024, will feature a wide range of new equipment and dedicated spaces to cater to a variety of fitness needs.

The facility has a wide range of cardiovascular equipment including treadmills, stair climbers and rowing machines along with resistance machines, free weights and functional kit. The range of equipment is designed to improve health, fitness and well-being.

Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at DCLT, said: “We are really excited to be opening our new gym facility in Rossington. We know how much residents have wanted access to a gym in their local area.

“In addition to the cardiovascular, endurance and strength equipment, the gym will feature a functional training rig, which offers versatile functional exercises that enhance everyday movement and athletic performance.

“There will also be lifting platforms, with designated areas for safe and effective weightlifting, along with free weights.”

This gym expansion complements the existing swimming pool and aquatics programme at Rossington Wellbeing and Leisure Hub, offering a full spectrum of fitness options for the community and has been made possible through funding from the City of Doncaster Council and the collaboration of Rossington Miner’s Welfare and The Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO).

“Whether you’re a regular gym user or just beginning your fitness journey, our new gym is designed to support your personal goals in a welcoming and supportive environment. Our fitness staff will support and guide customers on their health and wellbeing journey,” added Chris.

In the new year, the final element of the venue, Rossington Youth Hub will open offering a diverse range of activities and services for young people in the community.