Doncaster Racecourse to host Taylor Swift tribute concert
Tickets to Taylor Swift’s UK tour – which is taking place throughout June – are notoriously difficult and expensive to get your hands on. Whether you see a ‘Blank Space’ when looking for your tickets or not, Taylor Swift tribute act Kaylie can help you relive the memories, or create entirely new ones, at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday 17th August.
Though Taylor’s ‘Eras’ tour has sold more than 4.3 million tickets – with the new queen of pop heading to Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin – there's always a frenzy in the digital world when the hottest ticket in town goes on sale. This is despite the sky-high prices.
With tribute act Kaylie capturing the looks, voice and style of T-Swift – complete with stunning handmade replica tour outfits and an impressive setlist spanning the entire discography of the most-streamed artist on Spotify – the day at Doncaster Racecourse represents fantastic value for money.
With tickets starting at £22 per person, this is 5x more affordable than Taylor’s cheapest tickets and a whopping 36x more affordable than her most expensive.
What’s more, children 17-and-under go free when accompanied by an adult, and all booking/fulfillment fees for general admission have been removed for racedays and events in 2024. So you’ll do ‘All Too Well’ to snap up a few tickets at doncaster-racecourse.co.uk to make sure the kids don’t think it’s a ‘Cruel Summer’ (school summer holidays take place from late July until early September).
Plus, with Doncaster being one of the oldest horse racing establishments in Britain, naturally attendees will also be ‘Enchanted’ by the magic on the racecourse too.
Kaylie Malone, Nottingham-based Taylor Swift tribute act, said: “It’s been absolutely crazy this year, what with Taylor being on tour and releasing an amazing new album. I can barely keep up with all the demand and interest so make sure to get down to Donny racecourse so we can create a ‘Love Story’ of our own!”.
The Near As Tour ft Kaylie is part of Doncaster Racecourse’s Summer Saturday Series which got underway in May. The remaining line-up for the summer has something for everyone: • Sat 29 June – Indie Icons. • Sat 20 July – 80’s rewind. • Sat 3 August – This is Tennessee. • Sat 17 August – The Near As Tour ft Kaylie (the ultimate Taylor Swift tribute night).