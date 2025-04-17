Egg Run event celebrates 25 years of fundraising for Sheffield Children’s

On Easter Sunday, 20 April, the annual Theo’s Egg Run is back, raising money for Sheffield Children’s.

Always a popular occasion in Sheffield’s calendar, this year is the 25th anniversary of the event, which will once again see hundreds of motorcyclists rev across the city, ending their route at Weston Park opposite the hospital.

The procession has been led by two-time World Superbike Champion, and patron of The Children’s Hospital Charity, James Toseland, for over 20 years, and this year will be no different. James has also kindly raffled off a pillion ride to support the event’s fundraising.

James said: “I can’t wait to lead the Egg Run for its 25th year anniversary. It will be my 22nd year consecutively and I’m really looking forward to it. Hopefully the weather will be as nice as it’s been, and we’ll have a really good turnout for the hospital.”

Egg Run is celebrating it's 25 year anniversary

Last year, the total raised by the event since it started surpassed £100,000, and this incredible total has contributed to a legacy of projects and special equipment funded by the event.

Event organiser, Michael Peat, said: “This event is so important to raise funds, and a 100k of support is amazing. One of the most important things though is the positive effect it has on the children that are in the wards over Easter, the bikes, the sounds: it is a spectacle.”

In 2024 the event raised over £10,000, which funded a 30-degree Minop endoscope for the neurosurgery team at Sheffield Children’s.

An endoscope in neurosurgery allows the team to insert a camera into the brain and see inside with accuracy and precision. This can be used for tumours and cysts as well as for diagnosis of certain conditions.

The 30-degree Minop endoscope allows for surgeons to ‘look around the corner’ during surgery, which is very important. With simple rotation, the 30-degree scope allows surgeons to view a surface twice as large as they can with a traditional endoscope. This helps to maximise how much of a tumour can be removed without causing injury to vital parts of the brain such as vessels which may be out of sight when using the standard zero-degree scope.

Earlier this year Michael and James visited the Theatres Department at Sheffield Children’s to see the new equipment.

Micheal said: “It is always very special to be able to go and see the equipment we have helped to fund and hear from the staff the difference it makes.”

This year’s event will fund four baby bottle warmers for wards across Sheffield Children's.

When babies are in the hospital, they need to be fed throughout their stay as safely as possible. These warming devices don't use water – which can sometimes become contaminated, affecting the milk and making it less safe for patients - so they are considered to be a safer method of warming milk for our youngest patients.

Any additional money raised will support the Burns Unit at Sheffield Children's.

Romy Heritage-Willis, Community Fundraising Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, is helping to organise this year’s event. She said: “This may have been my first year being part of Egg Run, but it’s been an honour to celebrate this anniversary with James, Michael and everyone who helps to make it happen. I can’t wait to see the parade of bikes as they approach Sheffield Children’s, and I know it's always a special moment for patients to look out the window and see all that support.

"This is a wonderful way to mark the Easter weekend, and the money raised will make a huge difference for patients and families at Sheffield Children’s.”

The Children’s Hospital Charity would like to thank a wide variety of groups who make Egg Run possible with their valuable support. These include South Yorkshire Police, Red Knights, Blue Knights, Safer Roads Partnership, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, and the local t-shirt sponsors.

The parade will start at Europa Link, S9 1XX at 10.00am with the bikers congregating in Weston Park opposite Sheffield Children’s Hospital at the finish.

To support Egg Run in their fundraising target, visit their JustGiving page here: www.justgiving.com/page/michael-theo-egg-run-2025