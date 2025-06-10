Emerging creative talent set to take centre stage at Hull College Degree Show 2025

Final-year students from Hull College are preparing to unveil a bold and inspiring body of work as the highly anticipated Degree Show 2025 opens to the public this week.

Held at the college’s Hull School of Art & Design, the exhibition showcases a dynamic range of work from students across Fine Art, Fashion, Graphic Design, Illustration, Photography, Textiles, and MA Creative Practice - all of whom have spent months developing ambitious final projects that reflect their personal passions, technical skills, and creative journeys.

Taking place on Thursday 12th June (5:30pm - 8:30pm), the public launch night is free for everyone to attend. Visitors can expect to explore an exciting mix of visual storytelling, design innovation, and fine art excellence - all created right here in the heart of Hull. Tickets can be booked online - free of charge - at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/myevent?eid=1374141527299.

For many students, The Degree Show marks the first time their work will be exhibited in a professional gallery setting and provides the opportunity to display their talent to their friends, family, the public, and industry professionals.

The Arts building - known as The Hull School of Art & Design - at Hull College.

Amongst the creations will be the work of Fine Art student Danielle Oliver, whose ‘Unmute’ project brings together community workshops, typographic exploration, and reflective making. Rooted in conversations about power, identity, and voice, the project invites participants to share their thoughts through guided prompts and creative exercises.

Danielle said: “It’s more than an honour to have my work featured in this year's Degree Show - it’s a statement. It says, 'I’m ready for industry.' We’re not just showing our work, we’re promoting ourselves. We've even created gift bags to hand out to potential employers and local businesses to showcase our professionalism.

“It's very exciting. There’s a real creative buzz in the studios right now. We’ve worked incredibly hard to make this happen - it’s been non-stop, but every student involved can’t wait to see their work come to life.

“The Degree Show is the culmination of my four years at Hull College. For me, it’s not just been about art. Hull College has helped rebuild and re-adult me. It’s changed my focus - so much so that I’m staying on to do a PGCE next year. I want to give back and do the same for others.”

The Degree Show 2025 launch night will take place on Thursday 12th June (5:30pm - 8:30pm).

The Degree Show is not only a major milestone for the college’s creative Higher Education students, but also a key event in Hull’s cultural calendar - connecting emerging artists and designers with the wider community.

Gemma Hartley, Head of The Institute of Arts at Hull College, said: “The Degree Show is a real highlight of our year and a milestone for every student involved. It’s a moment to reflect on their creative journey and proudly present their achievements to the public, to industry professionals, and to future employers. The talent and originality on display this year is exceptional - and we’d love the people of Hull to come along, celebrate with us, and support these future creative professionals.”