England’s Strongest Man 2025 set for Doncaster Dome

The mightiest men in the country are set to collide as Ultimate Showman: England’s Strongest Man 2025 storms into Doncaster Dome on Sunday November 9.

This year's competition promises to be the most explosive yet, with a stacked lineup of elite strongmen ready to battle it out for the prestigious national title.

Headlining the event is crowd favourite and powerhouse x3 UK's Strongest Man Paul Smith, alongside the newly crowned UK’s Strongest Man Andrew Flynn, who will be aiming to cement his dominance.

Joining them is the rising star Paddy Haynes, whose meteoric rise through the ranks has turned heads across the strongman community.

A host of other top-level competitors from across the country will also be pushing their limits in a gruelling series of strength challenges.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome, which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) said: “We’re excited to be welcoming England’s Strongest Man 2025 to The Dome later this year. It’s going to be a guaranteed edge-of-your-seat event suitable for all the family, with great music, big entrances and non-stop action suitable for all the family. – we can’t wait!”

Tickets are expected to sell out fast. Whether you're a die-hard strongman fan or new to the sport, this is your chance to witness history in the making. 16 English Warriors, one title, one epic battle to take the crown!