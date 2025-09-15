Enjoy a tour of Hull's River Bridges

Hull’s River Bridges is an on-line tour of the bridges over the River Hull for Heritage Open Days in 2025, whose theme this year is Architecture: Buildings, Bridges and Beehives, exploring how we’ve designed and built the world around us.

Hull’s River Bridges explores the history of the bridges, past and present, inside and out, with previously unpublished original architectural plans and photographs, contemporary art and personal memories & stories.

The River Hull meanders through the city as it makes its way to the Humber. No other city in the world has all opening bridges over such a short distance of navigable river.

The bridges are integral to the city’s heritage and culture that span the river connecting the east with the west. This is a celebration not only of the history and architecture of the bridges but of the unique place they hold in the city’s collective psyche.

We hope you enjoy looking around Hull’s River Bridges.

Sutton Road Bridge

Sutton Road Bridge Photo: Submitted

Wilmington Bridge

Wilmington Bridge Photo: Submitted

Stoneferry Bridge

Stoneferry Bridge Photo: Submitted

Scale Lane Bridge

Scale Lane Bridge Photo: Submitted

