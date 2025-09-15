Enjoy a tour of Hull's River Bridges

Hull’s River Bridges explores the history of the bridges, past and present, inside and out, with previously unpublished original architectural plans and photographs, contemporary art and personal memories & stories.

The River Hull meanders through the city as it makes its way to the Humber. No other city in the world has all opening bridges over such a short distance of navigable river.

The bridges are integral to the city’s heritage and culture that span the river connecting the east with the west. This is a celebration not only of the history and architecture of the bridges but of the unique place they hold in the city’s collective psyche.

We hope you enjoy looking around Hull’s River Bridges.