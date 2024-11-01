Enjoy Free S’mores at The Sycamores S’mores, Savings & More Late Night Event: A Sweet Treat for Homebuyers!
Join us on 7th November from 5:00pm till 7:00pm for an evening filled with delicious s'mores and great savings.
At this event, guests will be treated to complimentary access to a s'mores cart, where they can enjoy a cosy snack while exploring all that The Sycamores has to offer. Attendees can also take advantage of exclusive savings on available homes at The Sycamores, making it the perfect time to find their dream home.
In addition to exploring The Sycamores, attendees can learn more about The Paddocks, a new development coming soon to Beverley. This is an excellent opportunity for those interested in finding out more about the range of homes and lifestyle that The Paddocks will bring to the area.
Sarah Lancaster, Regional Sales Manager at Lovell explains:
“We are excited to bring the S’mores, Savings & More Late Night event to The Sycamores, combining exclusive savings with a fun, festive Bonfire Night experience for everyone involved. At Lovell, we believe that finding your dream home should be an enjoyable journey—and what better way to do this than with a warm, sweet treat to enjoy?”
Event Details:
Date: Thursday 7th NovemberTime: 5pm-7pm
Location: The Sycamores, South Ella Way, Kirk Ella, Hull, HU10 7LS
This is a family-friendly event, and everyone is welcome to attend.