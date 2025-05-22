Enjoy musical mayhem fun at Ormesby Hall this May half-term

The whole family can get musical at Ormesby Hall in Middlesbrough throughout half-term, with different music zones around the house and garden.

From playing with junkyard music on the field to getting loud in the laundry, there is plenty of musical fun to be had at the National Trust property. There is also live music from local artists from noon - 2pm on Sunday 25 - Tuesday 27 May.

Visitors will hear familiar soundtracks as they make their way through the different rooms inside the house and there is even a music related craft activity in the historic stable building.

Leanne Allan, Senior Visitor Experience Officer at Ormesby Hall, said:

Children can discover more about singing in the wooded area of the gardens

“There are so many activities that provide everything needed to inspire children’s creative side and keep them busy during the holidays. Around the gardens and buildings they can compose, sing and play instruments. In the marquee we have several floor pianos which always prove to be hugely popular.

We also have live music on three of the days, with local musicians Cam Glover, Eagle Ukes and Wednesday Flowers playing from noon – 2pm on Sunday 25, Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 May respectively.”

The popular second-hand bookshop in the courtyard is open all week, with a great selection of quality used books for adults and children, and the café is open with extra seating in the Victorian kitchen. There is also a new ice-cream kiosk open in the stables.

Ormesby Hall and gardens are open daily for May half-term activities from Saturday 24 May - Sunday 1 June, 10.30am - 4pm. Normal admission applies, which includes access into the house, gardens and café. These are £7 for adults, £3.50 for children and £17.50 for a family. National Trust members and under-fives are free admission.