Escapes announces a free special screening of The Penguin Lessons, starring Steve Coogan ahead of its official release date

Escapes is teaming up with National Lottery Open Week. Supported by the BFI awarding National Lottery funding, latest Escapes preview is the new heartwarming drama-comedy The Penguin Lessons starring Steve Coogan on Monday 17 March. This special screening is a month prior to the film’s official UK release, and showcases the power of film to bring communities together - all without spending a penny.

The Penguin Lessons, inspired by the true story of a disillusioned Englishman who takes up a teaching post in Argentina in 1976, tells the story of Tom, who arrives expecting an easy ride. However, he quickly finds himself in a divided nation with a class of unteachable students. After rescuing a penguin from an oil-slicked beach, Tom’s life is turned upside-down, leading to unexpected friendships and profound life lessons.

From the director of The Full Monty and the writer of Philomena, and also featuring a performance from Jonathan Pryce, this film promises to be both humorous and heartfelt, combining comedy and drama. It is perfect for those looking for a story that will bring all the feels this March.

As part of National Lottery Open Week, this screening will be available for free at cinemas across the UK, continuing Escapes’ commitment to making cinema accessible to everyone. Escapes has already made a huge impact, with over 65,000 tickets claimed in 2024 alone, and successful screenings of the action-packed Point Break 4K restoration and family friendly animation The Sloth Lane in 2025, providing a platform for independent films, cult classics, and new releases.

Shining a light on the beauty and charm of independent cinema and spotlighting hidden gems, Escapes is partnering with leading cinema chains, as well as independent venues across the UK. From Nottingham’s Savoy Cinema, which stands as the only surviving pre-Second World War cinema in Nottingham, to Whitley Bay’s Jam Jar, Glasgow’s Omniplex and many more, Escapes will screen The Penguin Lessons at over 108 participating cinemas nationwide on Monday 17 March. Whether you are looking to share a unique experience with loved ones or simply want to enjoy a feel-good film, this screening promises to be a perfect evening of entertainment, celebrating the beauty of independent film and cinemas across the UK.

Escapes will announce a new, exciting film every month and the start of April welcomes Mr. Burton, the biopic about the early life of the Welsh actor Richard Burton, starring Harry Lawtey, Lesley Manville, and BAFTA Award winning actor Toby Jones.