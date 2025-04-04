Exclusive first look at new Inflata Nation Hull that opens on April 5

By Johnny Greaney
Contributor
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2025, 13:20 BST
Inflata Nation has released exclusive images of how it's brand new centre in Hull will look ahead of it opening its doors for the first time tomorrow (Saturday, April 5).

The family fun centre is taking bookings for the first bounce sessions on the brand new inflatables, and the first 100 groups to grab a place will receive a 15 per cent discount by using the code “HULLPARTY15” on the website.

The exclusive images show how the arena features a gigantic, wall-to-wall inflatable playground, and is packed with the latest and most popular activities.

These include a huge ball pit with more than 250,000 balls, mega drop slides, an obstacle course with a difference and a dedicated under-fours area for the little ones.

Inflata Nation co-founder Matt Ball said: “Final preparations are being made for our grand opening and we can’t wait to welcome the families of Hull to try out our bespoke inflatables.

“These pictures will give everyone a taste of what it looks like, so they can get excited ahead of the big day!”

For more information and to book, visit www.inflatanation.com/locations/hull/

