Exclusive first look at new Inflata Nation Hull that opens on April 5
The family fun centre is taking bookings for the first bounce sessions on the brand new inflatables, and the first 100 groups to grab a place will receive a 15 per cent discount by using the code “HULLPARTY15” on the website.
The exclusive images show how the arena features a gigantic, wall-to-wall inflatable playground, and is packed with the latest and most popular activities.
These include a huge ball pit with more than 250,000 balls, mega drop slides, an obstacle course with a difference and a dedicated under-fours area for the little ones.
Inflata Nation co-founder Matt Ball said: “Final preparations are being made for our grand opening and we can’t wait to welcome the families of Hull to try out our bespoke inflatables.
“These pictures will give everyone a taste of what it looks like, so they can get excited ahead of the big day!”
For more information and to book, visit www.inflatanation.com/locations/hull/