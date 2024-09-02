Experience Sabaton's ultimate rock concert film in Yorkshire for one night only

Heavy metal legends Sabaton will premiere a one-of-a kind concert film, recorded on their 2023 tour ‘The Tour To End All Tours’, on October 11, including at Leeds' Vue and Showcase cinemas.

Recorded specifically for the big screen, ‘The Tour To End All Tours’ film showcases the group's legendary stage show that is like no other in the world! A spectacle that makes for an immersive cinema experience, the band create an unforgettable live performance complete with astounding pyrotechnics, captivating visuals, and their iconic sound.

To check screenings / buy tickets for this incredible one-off music cinema event that is a must-see for rock fans across the UK will be available from SABATON.FILM

Filmed during their European Tour at Amsterdam’s iconic Ziggo Dome Venue in 2023, this electrifying concert film captures the essence of Sabaton's monumental stage presence.

Sabaton pictured live at "The Tour To End All Tours"

The film also showcases the band’s ability to tell historical tales through heavy metal, as several of their songs and albums take influence from historical events such as wars, and significant battles. This is evident in both their stage design, incorporating military props as well as actors during their performances.

‘The Tour To End All Tours’ called in the UK in 2023 across arenas to rave reviews, with Metal Hammer stating: ‘Monsters, tanks and massive anthems - Sabaton's The Tour To End All Tours represents everything brilliant about metal…’

Once the tour had ended, Sabaton launched their “History Rocks” initiative; a museum charity project which revolved around the global premiere of their animated historical film ‘The War To End All Wars – The Movie’, and screened across 140 museums in 30 countries.

