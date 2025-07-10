Experience the electric atmosphere of The Hundred with free cricket festival

With less than a month to go until the first ball is bowled in cricket’s most exciting competition, The Hundred is hitting the road, bringing the energy, music and entertainment of matchday to cities across the UK. On Sunday 13th July, Briggate in Leeds City Centre will play host to The Hundred Hangout – a one-day, free festival-style event designed to build excitement ahead of the new season.

Completely free and open throughout the day (9am – 6pm), The Hundred Hangout offers a chance to experience the unique atmosphere of The Hundred before the action begins at Headingley Stadium this August. Visitors can expect live DJs and music, interactive cricket VR games, huge prize giveaways and family-friendly entertainment, all designed to immerse them in the fast-paced world of The Hundred.

At the heart of The Hundred Hangout will be The Hundred’s iconic trophy, offering fans the perfect photo opportunity and a glimpse of what’s at stake this summer. Hosting the day’s activity will be sports presenter Rich Williams, alongside live sets from the Northern Superchargers’ official DJ, Christian Carlisle.

There’ll also be a massive prize giveaway on the day, with something for every kind of fan. Hero prizes from The Hundred partners including a year’s supply of Sure deodorant and a stylist Citizen watch. Families can also win passes to North Yorkshire Water Park for adventures like the Aquapark and zipline. Foodies can grab vouchers for Rola Wala at Trinity Kitchen or a meal for four at Hotel Indigo’s new restaurant, The Banksia, all paired with VIP tickets to a Northern Superchargers home match.

Northern Superchargers’ official DJ, Christian Carlisle

Other local prizes include a three-month supply of SuperNutrio products, TRIB3 fitness and Pilates sessions, and free train travel for four to London from Grand Central – to London Spirit v Northern Superchargers fixture on Wednesday 20th August.

Whether you're into cricket, music, fitness, food or just after a great day out, The Hundred Hangout is a high-energy celebration open to all, and the perfect way to get ready for the blockbuster summer of cricket ahead.

Hollie Armitage, Northern Superchargers player said: “I’m thrilled that The Hundred Hangout is coming to Leeds! It’s a brilliant way to give people a taste of what The Hundred is all about – fast-paced cricket, music, and an incredible atmosphere. There’s nothing quite like playing in front of a home crowd at Headingley, and I hope this event gets even more fans excited for what’s to come this summer.”

