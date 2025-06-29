Experiments in Biophilic Form at Huddersfield's MakerWorld Gallery
The exhibition and display was launched during the WOVEN festival events at the Creative Piazza on Sat 28 June. It has been co-created with the MakerWorld community by lead artist and natural dyer, Isobel Denton from Abitmoreink. The exhibition is open until the end of July and is free to enter.
MakerWorld, an initiative from The Children's Art School, is also running a series of events for young people and families throughout the summer holidays.
For more information visit https://thechildrensartschool.co.uk/makerworld.