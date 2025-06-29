Experiments in Biophilic Form at Huddersfield's MakerWorld Gallery

By Katy Davies
Published 29th Jun 2025, 21:06 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 10:08 BST
Huddersfield's MakerWorld Gallery has launched a new exhibition – Experiments in Biophilic Form. The exhibition, open from 28 June, features large-scale textile-inspired artworks made from recycled textiles and incorporating natural elements and sustainability.

The exhibition and display was launched during the WOVEN festival events at the Creative Piazza on Sat 28 June. It has been co-created with the MakerWorld community by lead artist and natural dyer, Isobel Denton from Abitmoreink. The exhibition is open until the end of July and is free to enter.

MakerWorld, an initiative from The Children's Art School, is also running a series of events for young people and families throughout the summer holidays.

For more information visit https://thechildrensartschool.co.uk/makerworld.

