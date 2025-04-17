Explore a new city this May Bank Holiday, with top deals from Leeds Bradford Airport

Make the most of the May bank holidays with incredible city breaks from less than £290 per person* from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

May is the perfect time to take a well-earned break. With longer days, warmer weather, and two bank holidays, why not make the most of it by exploring a new city?

Whether you’re craving pastries in Paris or sunshine in Palma, Jet2 and easyJet have some amazing deals, all departing from Leeds Bradford Airport.

Here are three top picks to inspire your next adventure:

Rome

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 nights, Bed & Breakfast, £288 per person*, departing Sunday 4th May

Escape to the beautiful city of Palma this May bank holiday and enjoy sun-drenched streets and Mediterranean charm. Palma’s cobbled streets, chic boutiques, and irresistible tapas make it the perfect city break.

Stay at the 4-star Palacio Avenida, a stylish boutique hotel nestled in the heart of Majorca’s capital. With breakfast included each morning, you’ll be ready to explore from the moment you step outside.

Depart with easyJet from Leeds Bradford Airport on Sunday 4th May and return Wednesday 7th May, with flights, an under-seat bag, bed and breakfast stay, all for just £288 per person*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 nights, Bed & Breakfast, £376 per person*, departing Friday 2nd May

Celebrate the bank holiday in the City of Love. Wander the charming streets of Paris, admire the Eiffel Tower, and indulge in the finest patisseries between sightseeing stops.

Stay at the 4-star Originals Boutique Maison Montmartre with its very own rooftop cocktail & tapas bar offering incredible views of the city and only a short walk to the nearest metro station.

Fly with easyJet from Leeds Bradford Airport on Friday 2nd May, returning Monday 5th May for just £376 per person*, with flights, hotel stay, and breakfast included!

I mmerse Yourself in the Rich History of Rome

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

3 nights, Bed & Breakfast, £656 per person*, departing Friday 2nd May

Discover the timeless allure of Rome. Sip a refreshing drink by the enchanting Trevi Fountain, then step back in time as you explore the majestic Colosseum - one of the seven wonders of the modern world.

Stay at the Hotel Degli Aranci, a splendid Roman villa full of character and charm, immersed in a garden with orange and oak trees. Enjoy breakfast each morning out on the sunny terrace, fuelling you for a day of exploring.

Fly from Leeds Bradford Airport with Jet2 on Friday 2nd May and return Monday 5th May. Use the code Spring100** to save an extra £100 on the booking, bringing the deal to only £656 per person*.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Subject to availability. Prices based on 2 adults sharing and correct at time of submission.