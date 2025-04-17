Farmhouse kitchen opens in Silkwood Park following major investment

A popular Silkwood Park restaurant has this week welcomed customers back with a brand-new offering, following a short closure.

The former Silkwood Farm has been transformed to offer diners a whole new carvery experience in a bright, contemporary environment, following a large investment.

The new Farmhouse Kitchen, the second in the country to open, has been reimagined to provide a fresh dining experience for guests, with a new and improved menu that includes a combination of a great value carvery, new continental breakfast menu, home baked cakes, an ice cream counter, afternoon tea menu, and a new and improved daily menu.

The new concept means guests can experience an all-new carvery experience, including unlimited gravy, unlimited veg and less queues. The restaurant features a brand NEW play area free for all children to use and offers tea, coffee and soft drinks with unlimited refills– making it the perfect family destination.

Refurbished Farmhouse Kitchen interior

Customers can get great value deals available every week, such as unlimited tea and coffee for £2.99 and a mid-week carvery for just £6.99.

Rob Lindsley , General Manager at the new Farmhouse Kitchen said: “We’re so pleased to open the doors to Farmhouse Kitchen. Our new restaurant provides diners with a vibrant, fresh feel inside and out while the food and drink offering marries up people’s love for a carvery.

“With unlimited coffees and drinks, a continental breakfast offering, and a new and improved play area, we’ve created an exciting new family dining experience for every occasion.

“It’s such an exciting time for the second site to launch for people to enjoy our offering through the rest of spring and summer, with something to suit every occasion.”

To view the full menu and book your table at the new Farmhouse Kitchen, visit: www.farmhouse-kitchen.co.uk/restaurants/wakefield/silkwood-park