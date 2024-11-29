Father Christmas returns to William's Den for magical family Christmas event

William’s Christmas Experience is a wholesome day out featuring new Christmas Show, the chance to meet Father Christmas, early Christmas presents, gingerbread decorating and plenty more

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and award-winning children’s adventure play destination, William’s Den is planning an extra special Christmas.

William’s Christmas Experience will take place every Saturday and Sunday from 30th November to 22nd December, plus Monday 23rd and Tuesday 24th December. Team William are once again pulling out all the stops to create another wholesome experience filled with festive memories to cherish.

William’s Christmas Experience will feature a brand-new Christmas Show written by William’s Den and performed by local actors. Den visitors can book a time to meet Father Christmas in his newly created woodland lodge and capture a festive family photo. Mother Christmas’ Toy Shop will be open for all children over one to choose a free early Christmas present to take home using their coins from Father Christmas.

New for 2024 Christmas Show at William's Den

Families can join Bauble ze Baker to decorate a festive gingerbread and toast marshmallows around the firepit. There’s also the added option to jump into William’s Giant Snow Globe for another festive photo opportunity!

Of course there’s unlimited indoor-outdoor play included with every ticket, a chance to explore the Christmas Trail and enjoy the autumn/winter menu of homemade treats in the restaurant, coffee shop and ice cream parlour.

Tor Carver, Co-Founder and Creator of William’s Den says:

“Christmas at William’s Den is a magical time of year. We’ve gone to great lengths to create an experience that captures the true spirit of Christmas, inspired by the festive joys we remember from growing up.

Children can choose an early Christmas present at William's Den's Christmas Experience

“This year we’ve created a new woodland lodge for families to meet Father Christmas in, made from materials in our woodland. And we’ve been working hard on the 2024 Christmas Show which promises to entertain children of all ages (even the grown-ups!)

“We can’t wait to welcome Father Christmas and families, book your tickets online in advance to avoid disappointment.”

For families with toddlers, William’s Den will also host ‘Toddle into Christmas’ on Friday 13th and 20th December - a smaller but equally wonderful Christmas experience designed for children under 4.