Fearns celebrates Yorkshire Day with free beer giveaway

Leeds Dock kitchen, bar and Event space. Fearns has teamed up with Kirkstall Brewery to celebrate Yorkshire Day in style - by giving away 50 free pints of its top seller Virtuous.

Visitors can enjoy a free pint from 4pm on Thursday, August 1st (on a first come, first served, one per customer basis) at Fearns, 4 The Boulevard, Leeds Dock. The pint on offer will be Kirkstall’s award-winning Virtuous Session IPA at 4.5%, with an alternative alcohol-free version.

To mark the occasion, Fearns has also announced a Yorkshire Day prize draw. All visitors that come along and claim their free pint will be entered into a competition to win a special tour of the Leeds-based Kirkstall Brewery.

Fearns currently stocks Kirkstall's Virtuous and Veltin's Pilsner, alongside a rotation of Kirkstall's seasonal offering such as Low Alcohol Virtuous weighing in at 0.5%, and Flamango, a 3.4% hazy pale with over 200 litres of mango puree per brew.

General Manager at Fearns, Ollie Ireland, said: “We’re all about celebrating the very best of Yorkshire, whether that’s the finest local produce and seasonal ingredients, as well as suppliers and incredible businesses right on our doorstep. Partnering with Kirkstall is a natural fit for us, not just for Yorkshire Day but on an ongoing basis as we continue to stock their fantastic beer.”

Chris Hall, Brand Manager at Kirkstall Brewery added: “It’s great to work with venues like Fearns, who appreciate the value of Yorkshire producers. It’s the perfect spot to enjoy a fresh pint of local beer, and we’re delighted to have our award-winning flagship beer Virtuous feature as part of their Yorkshire Day celebrations.”

Just over a year since its launch last May 2023, the dog-friendly venue, whose name was inspired by an island in Leeds Dock’s waterways, has already evolved with some exciting recent renovations and additions including an all-new outdoor terrace and improvements to the internal drinking space too.

Fearns is open seven days a week and located in the same building as Department, a co-working space on The Boulevard, serving breakfast, twists on classic lunch dishes and increasingly popular Sunday dinners with vegetarian and vegan options. Fearns serves expertly crafted coffee and boasts a unique cocktail menu with a large range of low-alcohol and non-alcoholic cocktails, mocktails and beers.

The seasonal menus crafted by Jade Crawley, the former head chef at Eat Your Greens and The Tetley Bar and Kitchen, celebrate all things Yorkshire featuring ‘good food, good mood and bloody good Marys’ with sustainable processes and local produce at the forefront.

To book a table and to find out more about the venue, visit, www.fearnsuk.com