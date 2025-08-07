Feature length comedy film shot in Yorkshire

'Gallimaufry', a comedy feature film, has been shot in the sunny seaside towns of Scarborough and Bridlington. Two scenes were also shot in the picturesque village of sewerby (East Yorkshire). It will have a PG rating and has a runtime of 1 hour and 2 minutes.

Principal photography took place from May 21 and wrapped on June 17. The film is now complete but has not yet been released to any film festivals or streaming sites. It is a professional production in which all cast and crew had contracts and were paid for their work on set.

According to the movie’s IMDb page, the plot is: ‘A bunch of hilarious sketches ranging from settings in contemporary suburban Yorkshire to 1920s USA. An ensemble cast perform various ludicrous characters in plenty of silly scenarios. Slapstick, farce and parody; a jumble of comedy.’

The cast is small (six performers) but extremely versatile! The film stars Aidan Mitchell, Harry Lee, Thomas Dawes, Leon Cole, Crystal Jackson, and Daisy Wynn. The actors and actresses are all based within either East Yorkshire or North Yorkshire. The first four performers mentioned play many comic characters ranging from ‘Ditzy Driver’ to ‘Jonathan Harker’.

Leon Cole is an actor, comedian, and filmmaker who has directed 'Gallimaufry'. He is also a Bridlington local, having appeared in Sky Cinema’s 'The Radleys', CBBC’s 'Horrible Histories Gory Games', Netflix's 'Bodies', Channel 4's 'Hullraisers', CBBC's 'Jamie Johnson FC', and the upcoming Netflix series 'Ghandi'. Outside of the screen, he’s also acted for national site-specific theatre companies such as Pure Entertainment and AtmosFear!

In terms of comedy, he’s performed stand-up at the world’s largest tribute musical festival (Tribfest) and Bridlington Fringe Festival. The day after 'Gallimaufry' had wrapped filming, Leon was filmed for the new Channel 4 TV series called 'A Woman of Substance'.

“I noticed there is a gap in the entertainment industry for sketch comedy. Sketch comedy TV series were very popular in the early 2000s up until the 2010s.

Notable shows that I had inspiration from when directing 'Gallimaufry' were 'Little Britain' (BBC One), 'Monty Python' (BBC One), 'The Catherine Tate Show' (BBC Two), and a childhood favourite, 'Horrible Histories' (CBBC).

Currently, more people have shorter attention spans due to TikTok and social media reels. I felt that this could be taken advantage of by drawing in a new audience through the use of the film being a series of short, quick-fire sketches.

The film should have two overall aesthetic styles. The first being a jumble and chaotic mess. The second style being a sketch comedy television series. This includes conventions such as:

Episodic-like sketches

Multi- rolling comedy troupe cast members

Guest stars that appear for one sketch each (Crystal Jackson and Daisy Wynn)

A title sequence

Cross-dressing

A recurring character

Sub-styles for the parody sketches were also incorporated. For example, the Gatsby Sketch has the style of being a stuffy period drama, just like the 1974 'The Great Gatsby' (Paramount Pictures) film. There is also a Dracula Sketch that has the same gothic style as its 1931 film counterpart.

The cast have been absolutely fantastic and a joy to work with. I hope you enjoy the film as much as I had directing it!” - Leon Cole (Director)

The film’s release date is not yet known. However, it will soon be distributed into national and international film festivals before being uploaded online.

Follow the upcoming movie’s social media pages:

Facebook

@Gallimaufry Feature Film

Instagram

@gallimaufry_feature_film

1 . Contributed A promotional shot of one of the sketches that will feature in the film. From left to right, Leon Cole directing, Harry Lee as ‘Car Mechanic’ and Thomas Dawes and ‘Ditzy Driver’ Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed A still from the film featuring the primary cast. From left to right Aidan Mitchell, Leon Cole, Thomas Dawes and Harry Lee Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed A still from the film featuring the primary cast. From left to right Aidan Mitchell, Thomas Dawes, Harry Lee and Leon Cole. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales