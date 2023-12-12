A Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No.249 with York actor James Swanton set to hit screens this Christmas

The “genuinely scary” York actor James Swanton is due to star in Mark Gatiss’ A Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No.249 on BBC Two this Christmas.

The festive special is an adaptation of the Arthur Conan Doyle short story and will be hitting screens on December 24.

Described as an ‘end-of-Empire chiller’ the special will feature Game of Thrones star, Kit Harington, Freddie Fox, Colin Ryan, John Heffernan, Jonathan Rigby, Andrew Horton and none other than Yorkshire’s own James Swanton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set in 1881, the story follows the lives of three Old College, Oxford students: Abercrombie Smith (Harington), “a model of Victorian manhood, clean of limb and sound of mind”; Monkhouse Lee (Ryan), “a delicate and unworldly student from Siam; and the strange” and exotic Edward Bellingham (Fox), whose “arcane research into Ancient Egypt is the talk of the campus”.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No. 249, Smith (Kit Harrington) and The Mummy (James Swanton),

Speaking about the show, Mark Gatiss called the story the “original ‘mummy’” story, describing it as a “delicious Christmas treat”.

He said: “It’s certainly one of the first stories to feature a mummy as an instrument of revenge.

“So everything we associate with the Mummy from Hollywood to Hammer starts here. It’s got a terrific cast and it should be a delicious Christmas treat.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Swanton is an award-winning actor and writer, who is increasingly known for his more “frightening” roles, having recently played “The Ash Man'' in the horror movie Stopmotion and “The Creature (Frankenstein)” in Frankenstein's Creature.

A Ghost Story for Christmas: Lot No. 249 - ,Monkhouse Lee (Colin Ryan), Smith (Kit Harrington), Bellingham (Freddie Fox).

Talking about working with Swanton in the programme, Gatiss said: “It was a joyous experience – I’ve worked with John Heffernan on Dracula. James Swanton who plays the mummy is a fantastic physical performer who I worked with recently on The Quatermass Experiment at Alexandra Palace.”

Whereas his co-star, Harrington, called Swanton’s portrayal “genuinely scary”.