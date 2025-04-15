Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion Street Studios is a new creative hub equipped to support video and film production and studio photography with its own green screen, podcast suite and video editing suite.

James Mellor, who operates Rainbow Trout Films, has worked on blockbuster movies including Harry Potter and The Dark Knight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He directed the most recent Halifax rugby documentary, “Rugby Town”, a winner at the International Sport Film Festival 2024.

James Mellor, left, and Danny Thompson run Albion Street Studios

Danny Thompson’s passion for creative photography has earned him a loyal client base for commissions in branding, portraits, property and interiors.

He specialises in photographing sportspeople as a retained photographer for the likes of Leeds United ex-players Tony Dorigo and Jon Newsome, Halifax Panthers and boxers Billy Joe Saunders and Big Jo Egan.

Dean Clough is a 22-acre mixed-use mill complex, once home to one of the world’s largest carpet factories, Crossley Carpets, that has been transformed into a vibrant community with arts, culture, leisure, business, and entertainment spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the closure of the mills in 1983 the site was bought by a consortium led by chairman Sir Ernest Hall. His son Jeremy, who is chairman and managing director of Dean Clough, has gradually refurbished the buildings for office and cultural uses.

The mills now provide office space for some 150 businesses, including Covea Insurance, Activate Group, Chadwick Lawrence and Calderdale College, as well as art galleries, restaurants and The Viaduct Theatre.

Albion Street Studios sits adjacent to Calderdale College’s digital creative skills hub that serves students with high-tech facilities for studies in film and TV production, design and editing, e-sports and games design.

It is also above Dean Clough’s six public art galleries as well as the UK’s largest collection of historical cinema projection equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James said: “Albion Street Studios is more than just a photo and video studio; it’s a haven for creators. We have designed a unique space where photographers, filmmakers, and freelancers can unlock their creative potential and bring their visionary ideas to life.”

Danny added: “Our state-of-the-art studio is perfect for an array of projects – from high-fashion photoshoots, innovative independent films, to multimedia corporate content.

"We are esteemed to be in the company of such reputable media industry operators at Dean Clough and indeed close to a wonderful young talent pool with Calderdale College’s media learning centre.”

Jeremy Hall said: “There is a vibrant and diverse amenity here at Dean Clough, which together with its cultural offer makes for a unique proposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad