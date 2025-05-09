Here’s some TV highlights over the coming days starting Saturday, May 10, including the Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend, British Academy Television Awards and 25 Years of Location, Location, Location.

Milli Vanilli (Saturday 10/05/25, BBC Two, 10.05pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Girl (or boy), you know it’s true – for a couple of years, Milli Vanilli were one of the biggest pop acts on the planet. And then, they weren’t, after suffering one of the most spectacular falls from grace the music industry has ever witnessed.

Alison Hammond. Picture: BBC.

But let’s go back to the very beginning of the story, when Rob Pilatus from Munich first met Fab Morvan from Paris in an LA disco. They got on well and, after reconnecting in Pilatus’s home city, they bonded over their shared experiences of growing up black in predominantly white European places and, thanks to a shared love of music, set out to become backing singers.

However, they ended up recording an album for a small German label; it flopped leaving them short of cash, so when producer Frank Farian, the founder of Boney M, offered them a contract, the duo were happy to sign up. Although they looked good, Farian wasn’t impressed with their voices, so brought in various studio singers to record the proposed songs instead.

The world, however, thought that Pilatus and Morvan were the performers, with Milli Vanilli selling around 30 million records worldwide and even winning the Best New Artist award at the Grammys in 1990, but the end was nigh.

Tired of receiving no credit, Charles Shaw revealed he was one of three singers to have recorded the vocals on Milli Vanilli’s hits, and Farian was forced to reveal the truth.

Now, 35 years on, the whole sorry saga is discussed in detail during a feature-length documentary directed by Luke Korem, whose previous projects include Dealt, an acclaimed insight into the life and career of blind card magician Richard Turner.

Sadly, two people caught in the centre of the storm in the early 1990s – Farian and Pilatus – are no longer around to tell their side of the story. Farian passed away last year at the age of 82, while Pilatus was found dead in 1998 from an accidental alcohol and prescription drug overdose in a hotel near Frankfurt shortly before he and Morvan were due to relaunch their careers via a tour and a new album, on which they had indeed performed the vocals.

Pilatus had, in fact, been struggling for some time. He spent three months in prison for assault, vandalism and attempted robbery in 1996, with Farian paying for a six-month stay in drug rehabilitation.

Both Pilatus and Farian can be seen in archive interviews, interspersed with new material from Morvan, Shaw and, among others, Ingrid ‘Milli’ Segieth, Farian’s former assistant whose nickname inspired the name of the band.

Korem focuses on the duo’s pre-fame years, exploring their determination to be successful, as well as the public condemnation they had to deal with when the truth came to light – something that Farian and his fellow executives didn’t have to face. It’s a cautionary tale, one that reveals how ruthless the showbiz world can be, and one that only the toughest survive unscathed.

British Academy Television Awards (Sunday 11/05/25, BBC One, 7pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

We all love an awards ceremony, but are they in danger of getting a little too long these days?

Their organisers have certainly recognised the fact that the attention span of some viewers was beginning to run out towards the end, meaning that TVs were being switched off in their droves before the big names arrived on stage.

As a result, some showbiz events are now split in two, with the more technical trophies handed out at a different time. For instance, the Oscars’ Scientific and Technical Awards were held at the end of April, almost two months after the makers of Anora took home the statuette for Best Picture.

However, the Bafta TV Craft Awards have already taken place, and could be an indicator of where the rest of the famous mask-style gongs will go during tonight’s programme. Baby Reindeer, Rivals and Slow Horses all won two each, and you wouldn’t bet against them bagging more at the main ceremony, which is happening at London’s Royal Festival Hall, hosted by Alan Cumming.

Baby Reindeer has the most nominations with eight, while Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Rivals follow with six each. Locking horns in the Leading Actor category will be a performer from each of them – Richard Gadd, Toby Jones and David Tennant. The last on that list was very surprised to find himself in the running.

“It was a real shock, I was not expecting it and I’m very thrilled,” he said during a party for the nominees, held recently at the Victoria and Albert Museum. “My wife (Georgia Tennant) was always very sure (of the show). She knew the book of old, and when she saw that it was being dramatised, and indeed when a script pinged through on an email, she went, ‘oh, this is going to be the biggest show of the year’.”

EastEnders received a special award at the craft ceremony to mark its 40th anniversary, and is in the running for another Bafta in the soap category, where it faces stiff opposition from Casualty and Coronation Street.

Sophie Willan receives two nods for her work on Alma’s Not Normal, the sitcom she created, writes and stars in; Monica Dolan could also go home with two trophies, having been nominated as Leading Actress in the aforementioned Mr Bates and as Supporting Actress in Sherwood.

Other shows that may do well include The Traitors, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, and G’Wed.

One person who already knows she’s she has an award in the bag is Kirsty Wark, who discovered she was the recipient of this year’s Bafta Fellowship on her 70th birthday.

“This is a wonderful surprise and a great honour,” she claims. “Television has been my home for 40 years, both at the BBC and in independent production, and I continue to learn every day from people with awe-inspiring skills who have become treasured colleagues and dear friends.”

Once the curtain comes down on the event, it’s time to look ahead to next year – Adolescence for Best Limited Drama, anyone…?

The Game (Monday 12/05/25, Channel 5, 9pm)

Words by Damon Smith

Jason Watkins knows how to jangle nerves. He put us through the emotional wringer in the tense psychological thrillers The Catch and Coma on 5 and he returns to the channel with a new four-part mystery, The Game written by Tom Grieves.

Jason plays former detective inspector Huw Miller, who is haunted by the one that got away: The Ripton Stalker. This deadly predator killed two victims, tortured a third and signed off taunts to the police with the words, “Catch you later”.

In the opening episode, Huw’s wife Alice (Sunetra Sarker) helps him to ease into retirement. When their next-door neighbour dies suddenly and authorities conclude it was an apparent suicide, Patrick Harbottle (Robson Green) moves in and charms the locals, except for Huw. The veteran officer’s pent-up guilt bubbles to the surface when Patrick happens to use the same three words as The Ripton Stalker.

Huw becomes convinced that his arch-nemesis has moved in next door to torment him. His obsession with proving that Patrick is his elusive adversary nudges him to the brink of madness. “Huw is not at peace, and I don’t think he ever will be until this man is caught. We see how far this pushes him into doing things he shouldn’t be doing,” explains Jason.

The last time he acted with Robson was in the third season of the supernatural drama Being Human. Jason played a murderous vampire, who psychologically and physically tortured his victims, and Robson was a werewolf.

The Game was filmed on location in the Basque Country, where Jason made the historical drama Sabotage! 25 years ago. He has a strong sentimental attachment to the area and its traditions. “Families are very much at the centre of their social lives and their culture of singing and storytelling and going out all night dancing,” he enthuses. Robson describes this area of northern Spain as a “beautiful time capsule of a life lived and how it used to be.” He spent weekends exploring and getting to know the place and its people. “It was a wonderful experience that I will treasure,” he adds.

Scenes on a golf course kindle crackling tension between Huw and Patrick, and Watkins fondly recalls his on-screen sporting rivalry with Robson. “I’m the better golfer,” he asserts. “Robson obviously fancies himself as a golfer, but I’m confident when I pick up any club or bat or racquet.” There is playful disagreement about who would have recorded the better round. “He kept ending up in the bunker!” Robson asserts about Jason. “He never got to the green. I did. Green got the ball on the green.”

Whether viewers will keep pace with the various twists and turns of The Game is another matter. “We want to keep the audience intrigued and try to throw them off the scent,” concludes Jason. “Never let them believe they’ve cracked it. Because in life people surprise you and take you in different directions.”

Change Your Mind, Change Your Life with Matt and Emma Willis (Tuesday 13/05/25, BBC1, from 11pm)

Rachael Popow

In theory, it’s never been easier for people to talk about their mental health. A subject that was once seen as taboo is now regularly discussed in the media – in fact, it’s soon Mental Health Awareness Week.

In reality though, many people still find it hard to admit they need help, and struggle to know what kind of support is available if they did reach out.

That’s where the new four-part series Change Your Mind, Change Your Life with Matt and Emma Willis comes in. It sees the Busted star and the TV presenter teaming up with some of Britain’s leading therapists to find out more about how they can help people to navigate the pressures of modern life.

It’s a subject that’s close to Matt and Emma’s hearts. They’ve looked at the issues around mental health before, including in the candid 2023 documentary Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction.

Then last year, the couple presented the eye-opening Swiped: The School that Banned Smartphones which looked at whether giving up devices would make kids happier and healthier.

Now, the Willises are keen to get people talking again.

Matt and Emma said: “Therapy has played a huge role in both of our lives, not just individually but as a couple too. It’s given us the tools to understand ourselves and each other better, and we know firsthand how powerful that can be. With this documentary series we’ll hear from incredible experts and see what really happens in the therapy room, to help break down the stigma and start conversations.”

They added: “We’ll meet those taking part and follow the process each step of the way, which we hope will show the benefits of talking and prioritising mental wellbeing. We know that therapy isn’t always easy to access, so by bringing it to TV, we hope to give people a window into the process and share tools that could help them navigate their own challenges.”

In the opening double bill, we meet clinical psychologist Fatoumata Jatta, who is working with Muna on her fear of being alone. The fear intensified when her marriage broke down during covid, but now her daughter is preparing to leave home for university and Muna doesn’t want to hold her back.

Consultant psychiatrist Professor Steve Peters, best known for working with elite sports people, opens his therapy room to ex-athlete James, who suffered a stroke that shattered his sporting dreams. He’s now physically recovered but sometimes feels so anxious that he is unable to leave the house to go to work. Steve wants to work with him to find the source of the anxiety and share some tactics for dealing with it.

Meanwhile, Nicola is hoping renowned psychotherapist Owen O’Kane can help her with her severe driving anxiety.

Matt and Emma hope that by demystifying the process, it will encourage more people to seek support. As they say: “Asking for help is never a weakness; it’s one of the bravest things you can do.”

25 Years of Location, Location, Location (Wednesday 14/05/25, Channel 4, from 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Back in May 2000, professional house hunters Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer hosted their first episode of Location, Location, Location, a show designed to help people who were struggling to find the perfect property.

What neither of them knew was that the series would still be going 25 years later, in which time they’ve helped almost 750 people, viewed over 1800 homes and been entrusted with over £175 million. In fact, it seems they still can’t get quite their heads around it.

Kirstie says: “However many times I hear it I still can’t believe it has been 25 years. It is an enormous privilege to have the opportunity to travel around the whole country working with so many lovely house hunters and such brilliant crew.

“When Phil and I started we knew a bit about property and nothing about TV, we’ve learned a great deal more about property and a bit about TV. ”

Maybe it will seem more real after Channel 4 dedicates an evening of programmes to the property show that inspired a slew of imitators – and then managed to outlive most of them.

It begins with the first episode in a new, 43rd series of Location, Location, Location, as Kirstie and Phil are searching 200 miles apart in very different markets.

Kirstie meets sisters Amoke and Ines, whose £375,000 budget should theoretically get them a two-bedroom flat in North London, but the search has been anything but straightforward. Is taking on a project the answer?

Meanwhile, in north Wales, Rachel and Leo have £400,000 and are hoping Phil can find them a four-bed detached house with a garage and a large garden for them and their two young kids.

That’s followed by 25 Years of Location, Location, Location, which brings Kirstie and Phil together to look back on how much has changed since they began.

For a start, they don’t have to ring estate agents from a phone box anymore, but in their quarter of a century on air, they’ve also been through booms, busts, runaway markets and the covid lockdown, when there was no market at all.

It’s also a chance for them to reflect on how working onscreen led to a real-life friendship.

Phil says: “Although quite surreal, it’s also been fun looking back and seeing not only how we have changed through the 25 years, but also watching how our friendship developed and then strengthened across the years.

“Being able to visit every part of the four nations and support hundreds of people in their home searches has been an enormous privilege – none of which would have been achievable without so many brilliant people behind the camera.”

Then at 10pm, we’re treated to Kirstie & Phil: Bleeps, Bloops & Best Bits, featuring outtakes, practical jokes and even the occasional fashion faux pas from the show’s archives.

The evening concludes at 10.30pm with the first ever episode, when 28-year-old serial Kate Pybus turned to a then brand-new TV show in desperation after fearing she’d been left behind by the London property market.

Marie Antoinette (Thursday 15/05/25, BBC2, 9pm)

Words by Damon Smith

Think of Marie Antoinette, the ill-fated Austrian-born queen who met her downfall during the French Revolution, and two nuggets of trivia probably spring to mind. Firstly, that she met her grisly end in October 1793 in Paris to the falling blade of a guillotine. And secondly, that prior to a conscious uncoupling from her head, she dismissed starving peasants in the streets with the words, “Let them eat cake!”

There is no definitive historical evidence of Marie Antoinette’s quotation and scholars seem to agree the translation from French to English is more likely to have been, “Let them eat brioche!” Regardless, the young queen who was married at the age of 14 and presided over one of the most turbulent periods in French history, remains an object of enduring fascination in popular culture.

Before this lavish period portrait of Marie Antoinette created by Deborah Davis, which stars Emilia Schule in the title role, set hearts aflutter on BBC2 in December 2022, viewers were probably most familiar with Sofia Coppola’s revisionist biopic of the 18th-century queen.

Her 2006 film drew inspiration from Antonia Fraser’s novel Marie Antoinette: The Journey and was granted special permission by the French government to shoot on location at the Chateau de Versailles, including access to Marie Antoinette’s bedchamber and the renowned Hall of Mirrors. Gorgeous rooms, lined with masterpieces by celebrated French artists, lent historical veracity to Coppola’s drama

French journalists attending the Cannes Film Festival, where Marie Antoinette premiered, greeted the picture with a chorus of boos because of Coppola’s decision to abandon the conventions of a chocolate-box period drama and refract history through the prism of 21st-century pop culture. The eye-popping opening image was of the young Marie, played by Kirsten Dunst, reclining on an ornate chaise while Gang Of Fours’ punk anthem Natural’s Not In It thrums on the soundtrack.

Conventions are restored and bosoms heave in the second season of Marie Antoinette, which also filmed at the Palace of Versailles as well as historic locations in Fontainebleau and the Palais-Royal in Paris.

Marie and husband Louis XVI (Louis Cunningham) are entering choppy waters with a devastating financial crisis and repeated attacks on their reputations that stir up dissent among the nobility. The Affair of the Diamond Necklace incident, which inspired one of Alexandre Dumas’s Three Musketeers stories, looms on the horizon.

Sue Deeks, the BBC’s Head of Programme Acquisitions, is excited to be returning to the courtly intrigue of the era. “Following the great success of series one, we are delighted to return to Versailles for the next entertaining chapter in the eventful life of the charismatic and captivating Marie Antoinette,” she said.

This week, Marie risks fanning the flames of outrage among the royal court when she is cast in a production of Mozart’s opera The Marriage of Figaro with dashing Swedish nobleman Axel de Fersen (Martijn Lakemeier). Mon dieu! Loose tongues will wag…

Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend (Friday 16/05/25, BBC1, 8.30pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

It’s not just viewers who have taken Alison Hammond to their hearts – she also has an impressive track record when it comes to charming some of the world’s biggest stars.

Whether she’s challenging Beyonce to a game of Connect 4 or blithely telling Blade Runner 2049 stars Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling that she’s never seen the original film, she has a way of getting A-listers to let their guard down and just genuinely have a laugh, instead of throwing out some well-rehearsed soundbites and anecdotes.

And if she can accomplish that over the course of a short interview, just think what she can get out of a celebrity if she was spending some genuine quality time with them…

That’s the thinking behind the new series Alison Hammond’s Big Weekend. Or, as Alison herself puts it: “Oh babes, buckle up! Big Weekend is all about me getting celebs to have the juiciest, funniest, and sometimes most emotional chats. It’s a full-blown experience!

“We’re talking deep convos, belly laughs and spontaneous singalongs. From roller coasters with Mel B to ice baths with Jimmy Carr, this series is packed with surprises.”

In fact, it seems even Alison was surprised by just how much some of the celebrities opened up, so what’s the secret to her interviewing technique?

Well, she self-deprecatingly suggests it’s a mixture of persistence and the format. She says: “That’s what happens when you’re stuck with me. I don’t stop talking until they spill!

“There’s something about spending proper time with someone that makes people relax. We had some deep chats, some absolute screamers, and even a few tears.”

In addition to the aforementioned former Spice Girl Mel B and comedian, Jimmy Carr, viewers will also get to see Alison go horse riding with actor Luke Evans and be put through her paces in the ring by boxer Tony Bellew.

She also takes Lenny Henry back on a trip to their beloved Midlands in an episode that may make viewers wish the show was longer. Alison laughs: “That man has stories for DAYS. I had to stop a few times just to take it all in!”

The first Big Weekend though sees Alison meeting former Little Mix star Perrie Edwards – and her family. Alison says: ‘meeting Perrie Edwards’ lovely mum and her little boy Axel… was such a special moment.’

As well as talking about Perrie’s time in one of Britain’s biggest girl bands, they’ll also discus motherhood and take a trip down memory lane as the singer returns to her hometown of South Shields.

There’s even chat about a potential collaboration, although Alison jokes that she’s still waiting for that to become a reality.

The presenter laughs: “I am STILL waiting for that phone call! I told Perrie – she needs me in the studio, I’ll bring the vocals (or at least the vibes). But I reckon she’s scared I’ll take over.